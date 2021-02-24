https://thehill.com/homenews/house/540414-democratic-fury-with-gop-explodes-in-house

Democratic fury over the mob attack on the Capitol and its aftermath is spilling into nearly every aspect of life in the House, squashing hopes for comity and threatening even mundane legislative tasks like the naming of a local post office.

Democrats accuse Republicans of nothing short of sabotaging the nation’s democracy with false claims that November’s election was “stolen” from former President TrumpDonald TrumpRomney: ‘Pretty sure’ Trump would win 2024 GOP nomination if he ran for president Pence huddles with senior members of Republican Study Committee Trump says ‘no doubt’ Tiger Woods will be back after accident MORE.

Already angry that the refusal by some Republicans to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 was endangering lives, Democrats now see the GOP as directly putting lawmaker lives on the line with dangerous rhetoric that feeds outlandish conspiracy theories.

“It’s impossible for us to not look at them in a different light,” Rep. Dan Kildee Daniel (Dan) Timothy KildeeBiden pledges action on guns amid resistance Managers seek to make GOP think twice about Trump acquittal Biden’s inauguration marked by conflict of hope and fear MORE (D-Mich.) said of the 139 Republicans who voted to reverse the election results.

Bad blood reached a new level Tuesday night when Rep. Sean Casten Sean CastenLawmaker calls Robinhood helpline to make point about customer service On The Money: House panel spars over GameStop, Robinhood | Manchin meets with advocates for wage | Yellen says go big, GOP says hold off House panel spars over GameStop frenzy, trading apps MORE (D-Ill.) took the highly unusual step of forcing a full floor vote on an uncontroversial bill to name a Mississippi post office because it was authored by a Republican who voted to overturn the election.

It was equally evident during a Postal Service hearing on Wednesday as a furious Rep. Gerry Connolly Gerald (Gerry) Edward ConnollyHouse Democrats call on Biden to fill Postal Service Board vacancies to pave way for ousting DeJoy Trump’s assault on the federal government isn’t over LIVE COVERAGE: House votes to impeach Trump after Capitol insurrection MORE (D-Va.) lashed out at a top Trump ally, Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanThe Memo: Biden bets big on immigration The Memo: Limbaugh’s divisive legacy GOP lawmakers mourn death of Rush Limbaugh MORE (R-Ohio), who had accused Democrats of attacking Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Louis DeJoyHouse Democrats call on Biden to fill Postal Service Board vacancies to pave way for ousting DeJoy Duckworth urges Biden to oust entire Postal Service board The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by TikTok – Day 1 goes to Dems as GOP fumes at Trump lawyers MORE last year simply to damage Trump’s reelection chances.

“It was all a charade!” Jordan said.

“I didn’t vote to overturn an election. And I will not be lectured by people who did, about partisanship,” Connolly shot back, jabbing his finger at Jordan.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Sekou JeffriesPelosi, lawmakers denounce violence against Asian Americans House Democrat says adopting GOP relief proposal would be ‘unconditional surrender’ House votes to kick Greene off committees over embrace of conspiracy theories MORE (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday lashed out at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyTrump to attend private RNC donor retreat Former RNC chair to Republicans looking for new Trump party: ‘There’s the door’ Lawmakers propose draft bill to create Capitol riot commission MORE (R-Calif.) for giving “aid and comfort” to the insurrectionists.

McCarthy, a short time later, would reply in turn, using a rare floor speech to accuse Democrats of adopting strategies of “grievance” designed to silence “millions of constituents” represented by the minority Republicans.

Freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who called former President Trump’s stand on Jan. 6 “our 1776 moment,” forced a vote Wednesday to end House business for the day; it failed but not before grumbling from members of both parties.

Many Democrats say it is untenable to work with those GOP lawmakers who voted to overturn the election results even after the deadly attack.

“It’s an improbable situation because these are the people that tried to undermine our government. And they may be no less guilty than the people who attacked the Capitol,” said Rep. Bill Pascrell William (Bill) James PascrellDemocrats urge IRS to extend tax-filing season On The Money: Biden extends mortgage relief, foreclosure ban through June | Democrats unveil bill to end tax break for investment managers | Democrats unveil bill to end tax break for investment managers MORE (D-N.J.).

“It is going to be much harder to work across the aisle,” echoed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez criticizes opening of migrant facility for children under Biden Udalls: Haaland criticism motivated ‘by something other than her record’ Ocasio-Cortez targets Manchin over Haaland confirmation MORE (D-N.Y.), who blamed some GOP lawmakers for endangering her.

“Even the aftermath of the sixth, there were [GOP] members that were kind of deliberately advancing falsehoods about my location, and then turning around and saying, ‘I’d love for us to work together sometime,’ ” she added. “This is very serious. Many members of Congress nearly died. … So, the idea that people just want to pretend that that has no impact on their ability to work is quite shocking, I think, and absurd.”

Republicans, for their part, accuse Democrats of distorting the events of Jan. 6 in order to paint the entire GOP as complicit for the actions of the mob.

Even the proposed 9/11-style commission to look into the Jan. 6 domestic terror attack has been bogged down by partisan politics. Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiFive big takeaways on the Capitol security hearings Curator estimates Capitol art damage from mob totals K Democrats want businesses to help get LGBT bill across finish line MORE (D-Calif.) has been circulating draft legislation that would create an independent, bipartisan commission, where Democrats would get seven appointments and Republicans four.

Republicans have rejected that proposal, demanding an even split between the parties and subpoena power for both the majority and minority. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell backs Garland for attorney general Trump to attend private RNC donor retreat The Patriot Party already exists — it’s the Democrats MORE (R-Ky.) on Wednesday called Pelosi’s plan “partisan by design,” and both he and McCarthy have pointed to remarks by the 9/11 Commission leaders — Republican Thomas Kean and Democrat Lee Hamilton — calling for an evenly split commission like theirs was.

“It seems most of this is politically driven,” McCarthy said of Pelosi’s plan, “and it seems like she’s setting up a system to fail.”

But House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson Bennie Gordon ThompsonHearings examine consequences of massive SolarWinds breach DHS announces new measures to boost nation’s cybersecurity House Democrats request documents from DHS intelligence office about Jan. 6 attack MORE (D-Miss.) defended the Pelosi proposal, arguing that the 9/11 panel was formed under a divided government, but Democrats now control the House, Senate and White House.

“It was five and five when you had split authorities in leadership,” Thompson told The Hill. For the Jan. 6 commission, “I think Democrats should pick the chair and Republicans can pick the vice chair and I don’t think in the end that would destroy a product that that commission would generate.

“To some it’s partisan, but to others it’s the process,” he added. “Our duty requires us to do that because God forbid, if we don’t, then something else can happen. The next time the Proud Boys or the Oath Keepers doesn’t like what we do, they’ll just go tear up the place again.”

Casten’s effort Tuesday highlighted the acrimony. The Illinois Democrat derailed the bid by GOP Rep. Trent KellyJohn (Trent) Trent KellyTop Republican congressional aide resigns, rips GOP lawmakers who objected to Biden win READ: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results House votes to curtail Insurrection Act powers MORE (Miss.) to fast-track a bill to rename a post office in his district. Kelly had met with a group of protesters on Jan. 6 and later voted to overturn the election results.

Still, an overwhelming majority of Democrats opposed Casten’s gambit, with many explaining it was simply the wrong vehicle for holding lawmakers accountable.

“We have choices in terms of how we interact and with whom we work, and who we choose to help co-lead bipartisan efforts,” Kildee said. “And I think that’s more likely to be how this will be manifest.”

Rank-and-file Republicans say they just want to put Jan. 6 in the rearview mirror and move on. The events divided their party, with 10 House Republicans voting to impeach Trump and seven GOP senators voting for his conviction. While that pales in comparison to the 43 Republicans who voted to acquit, it is a historic high for an impeachment trial.

Moving on will be difficult given the bad blood and the daily reminders of what happened.

The entire Capitol complex still looks like a fortress, surrounded by a non-scalable 7-foot fence and hundreds of National Guard troops. Pelosi installed magnetometers at all entrances to the House chamber after some Republicans talked about bringing guns on the House floor.

Cristina Marcos contributed.

