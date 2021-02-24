https://www.oann.com/democrats-demand-green-cards-for-temporary-protected-aliens-in-d-c-rally/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=democrats-demand-green-cards-for-temporary-protected-aliens-in-d-c-rally

Asylum seekers receive food as they wait for news of policy changes at the border, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. After waiting months and sometimes years in Mexico, people seeking asylum in the United States are being allowed into the country starting Friday as they wait for courts to decide on their cases, unwinding one of the Trump administration's signature immigration policies that President Joe Biden vowed to end. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

UPDATED 7:42 AM PT – Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Far-left activists are pressuring Joe Biden to give more immigration benefits to the holders of Temporary Protected Status or TPS.  At a rally in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Democrat activists demanded that TPS holders be granted permanent resident cards, which are also known as green cards.

“So, now more than ever it’s crucial for us to get a legal residence for our brothers and sisters who have TPS, ” stated Jackie Reyes-Yanes, the executive director of the D.C. Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs.

According to the immigration law, however, TPS is only given to foreign citizens for the duration of a crisis or a natural disaster in their country after which they are expected to go home.

“A lot of the youth does this for our parents just because we don’t want to be separated from them or have to go to a country that isn’t like, its not viable for us to live there, because we wouldn’t get a good education or anything like that,” stated Virginia Reina-Landaverde, the daughter of TPS holder in D.C.

Protesters cited economic reasons are behind their push to remain in the U.S., which contradicts the original humanitarian purpose of TPS. Thousands of TSP holders have remained in the U.S. over the past 20 years, although their original documents were issued for just one year.

