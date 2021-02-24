https://www.oann.com/democrats-demand-green-cards-for-temporary-protected-aliens-in-d-c-rally/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=democrats-demand-green-cards-for-temporary-protected-aliens-in-d-c-rally

UPDATED 7:42 AM PT – Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Far-left activists are pressuring Joe Biden to give more immigration benefits to the holders of Temporary Protected Status or TPS. At a rally in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Democrat activists demanded that TPS holders be granted permanent resident cards, which are also known as green cards.

“So, now more than ever it’s crucial for us to get a legal residence for our brothers and sisters who have TPS, ” stated Jackie Reyes-Yanes, the executive director of the D.C. Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs.

Nearly 60,000 Temporary Protected Status recipients live in the DC region. There is nothing temporary about their place in our communities. They deserve permanent residency and a path to citizenship! #TPSjustice https://t.co/maNhEzitTw — CM Janeese Lewis George (@CMLewisGeorgeW4) February 23, 2021

According to the immigration law, however, TPS is only given to foreign citizens for the duration of a crisis or a natural disaster in their country after which they are expected to go home.

“A lot of the youth does this for our parents just because we don’t want to be separated from them or have to go to a country that isn’t like, its not viable for us to live there, because we wouldn’t get a good education or anything like that,” stated Virginia Reina-Landaverde, the daughter of TPS holder in D.C.

Protesters cited economic reasons are behind their push to remain in the U.S., which contradicts the original humanitarian purpose of TPS. Thousands of TSP holders have remained in the U.S. over the past 20 years, although their original documents were issued for just one year.

