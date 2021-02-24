https://hannity.com/media-room/disarming-biden-house-dems-urge-biden-to-surrender-sole-authority-to-launch-nuclear-weapons/

A group of House Democrats urged Joe Biden this week to “relinquish” his unique authority to launch nuclear weapons as the Commander-in-Chief; saying “vesting one person with this authority entails real risk.”

“Nearly three dozen House Democrats on Monday called on Biden to relinquish his sole authority to launch nuclear weapons, in the latest appeal to reform the command-and-control structure so that no single person can initiate a nuclear war,” reports Politico.

“Vesting one person with this authority entails real risks,” claims the letter written by Rep. Jimmy Panetta of California. “Past presidents have threatened to attack other countries with nuclear weapons or exhibited behavior that caused other officials to express concern about the president’s judgment.”

Democrats Ask Biden To Surrender Keys On Nuclear Launches https://t.co/zdObi4QY2v — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 24, 2021

“While any president would presumably consult with advisors before ordering a nuclear attack, there is no requirement to do so,” the letter adds. “The military is obligated to carry out the order if they assess it is legal under the laws of war. Under the current posture of U.S. nuclear forces, that attack would happen in minutes.”

Read the full report at Politico.

