How Refreshing™ it is to finally have a president who puts his money where his mouth is and is right there for people who are suffering!

The president said earlier he doesn’t want to be a burden, as communities struggle to recover from last week’s winter storm.

“They’re working like the devil to take care of their folks,” Biden said last week of Texas officials.

Part of the job of being president is responding to the destruction left behind by earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters, or events like deadly mass shootings, or even acts of terrorism.

He doesn’t want to be a burden to Texans by reassuring them in person that he cares, even thought that’s part of his job! How considerate!

And how considerate of the media to not give him a hard time for something they’d to which they’d devote countless hours of coverage if his name were Donald Trump instead of Joe Biden!

Joe Biden can put kids in cages and take his sweet time visiting disaster victims.

