https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/02/24/dozens-of-lawmakers-urge-biden-to-give-up-sole-authority-to-launch-nuclear-weapons-did-i-mention-theyre-all-democrats-n332312
About The Author
Related Posts
Geraldo Goes OFF on 'Lunatic Fringe Spoiled Brats': 'Are You Sh***ing Me? Trump Lost, Biden Won the Damn Election'
December 21, 2020
Progress Clobbers the Confederacy, 160-0: That's How Many Statues and Symbols Bit Last Year's Dust
February 23, 2021
Ron DeSantis Shows Why He's a Boss
January 12, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy