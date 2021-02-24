https://hannity.com/media-room/dr-atlas-on-vaccine-the-point-is-to-lead-a-normal-life-not-live-in-permanent-fear/

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.16.18

Millions of Americans continue to struggle under the rising costs and bureaucratic mess spawned by the Affordable Care Act -better known as Obamacare- with no end in sight. Despite Congress’s inaction on solving the escalating crisis, doctors across the country are calling for a better system: Direct Primary Care.

The simple solution is a “Netflix-style” model that seeks to open the US healthcare market to “American innovation” and freedom; not burdensome regulations and skyrocketing premiums.

“Most have binged on Netflix a weekend or two. It’s time to bring this free market model to medicine,” writes the network.

“Direct Primary Care (DPC) is a subscription health care plan between you and your doctor – regular check ups, chronic disease care, sick visits, in-office tests, stitches, and more all at no extra cost,” adds the organization.

Direct Primary Care programs provide direct access to doctors, includes pre-existing conditions, a pay-for-what-you-need model, and lower costs at approximately $60 per month.

