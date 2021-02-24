https://hannity.com/media-room/dr-atlas-on-vaccine-the-point-is-to-lead-a-normal-life-not-live-in-permanent-fear/
DIRECT PRIMARY CARE: The ‘Freedom-Based Solution’ for America’s Healthcare Crisis
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.16.18
Millions of Americans continue to struggle under the rising costs and bureaucratic mess spawned by the Affordable Care Act -better known as Obamacare- with no end in sight. Despite Congress’s inaction on solving the escalating crisis, doctors across the country are calling for a better system: Direct Primary Care.
The simple solution is a “Netflix-style” model that seeks to open the US healthcare market to “American innovation” and freedom; not burdensome regulations and skyrocketing premiums.
“Most have binged on Netflix a weekend or two. It’s time to bring this free market model to medicine,” writes the network.
“Direct Primary Care (DPC) is a subscription health care plan between you and your doctor – regular check ups, chronic disease care, sick visits, in-office tests, stitches, and more all at no extra cost,” adds the organization.
Direct Primary Care programs provide direct access to doctors, includes pre-existing conditions, a pay-for-what-you-need model, and lower costs at approximately $60 per month.
LISTEN NOW: Dr. Josh Umbehr Speaks with Sean Hannity on the Coronavirus Crisis
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.02.20
Dr. Josh Umbehr of Atlas MD spoke with Sean Hannity Thursday; offering his expertise on the Coronavirus crisis, the state of healthcare in the United States, and the future of medicine after the pandemic.
Dr. Umbehr has been a leading and vocal voice in the fight for Direct Primary Care. His practice gives the control back to the patient, why shouldn’t we all have more control over our health and well being? Dr. Josh talks about his ability to take on more patients via teleconferencing during this crisis, and help people who may have concerns about COVID-19. One the abilities for DPC is access to your doctors.
Listen to Dr. Umbehr on The Sean Hannity Show above.