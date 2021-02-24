https://www.theblaze.com/news/elon-musk-appears-to-zing-jeff-bezos-over-washington-post-ownership-puppet-master

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk appeared to take a swipe at fellow billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post.

Bezos purchased the paper in 2013 for $250 million in cash.

What are the details?

Earlier this week, the Post reached out to Musk for a story it was publishing about him.

The story, titled, “Elon Musk Moved to Texas and Embraced Celebrity. Can Tesla Run on Autopilot?” pondered whether Musk was taking on too much by trying to run Tesla from Texas.

The article, written by technology reporter Faiz Siddiqui, also explored what was reported as Musk’s “questionable business moves” and his criticism of California public officials who have insisted upon lockdown after lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Siddiqui insisted that the reporting was based on interviews with at least a dozen former and current Tesla employees, analysts, and investors.

When reached for comment, Musk said, “Give my regards to your puppet master.”

As Fox News reports, the two have reportedly been sniping at one another for years over their “ambitions in space,” as Musk owns SpaceX and Bezos owns Blue Origin.

As early as 2019, Bezos appeared to make a joke at Musk’s expense over the Tesla CEO’s desire to send people to Mars.

“My friends who want to move to Mars, I say, do me a favor and go live on top of Mount Everest for a year first, and see if you like it, because it’s a garden paradise compared to Mars,” he said at the time.

Fox reported that the paper has previously insisted that Bezos has “no editorial influence over the paper” and has published “plenty of stories casting [Bezos’ Amazon] in a negative light.”

Bezos and Musk have been flip-flopping positions as world’s richest person over the last several months.

Bezos most recently took the top spot once more as Tesla shares fell.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

