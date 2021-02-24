https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/24/eric-swalwell-cites-little-girls-of-south-asian-descent-on-neera-tandens-failing-nomination/

Rep. Eric Swalwell called out those opposing the nomination of Neera Tanden as OMB director, saying he can’t tell “little girls of South Asian descent that they’ll have the same opportunities in life as white men”:

Well, for starters, he can tell them about how America elected VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS:

This didn’t keep him from challenging then Sen. Harris for the nomination, by the way. Why did he think a white man was better for the job of president?

He’s canceled Kamala Harris:

Question: How did he explain Fang Fang to his family?

And it’s not like Tanden was going to sail right through anyway:

Flashback: Did he he worry about these little girls when trashing Nikki Haley?

Of course not!

