Today a woman who worked under Governor Andrew Cuomo accused the New York Governor of inappropriate sexual advances that lasted for years. The woman released information detailing what she claimed were acts of sexual harassment by the Governor.

Cuomo’s former deputy secretary of economic development and special adviser, Lindsey Boylan, wrote a 1,700-word post on the website Medium that she was subjected to unwanted advances by Cuomo that lasted for two years.

The Gateway Pundit also has information that the Governor had an affair with a work colleague for months.

Back in December, it was reported that a woman who worked under New York Governor Cuomo claimed she was sexually harassed by him for years:

Today the The New York Times reported on this woman’s accusations.

A former aide to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo published a lengthy essay on Wednesday morning accusing the governor of sexual harassment and outlining several unsettling episodes, including an unsolicited kiss in his Manhattan office. The aide, Lindsey Boylan, described several years of uncomfortable interactions with Mr. Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, including an invitation to play strip poker on a government airplane and an email from another top aide suggesting that the governor thought she was a “better looking sister” of another woman. Ms. Boylan, who worked for the state’s economic development agency at the time, published that email from December 2016, and said the governor began calling her the other woman’s name in professional settings, an experience she described as “degrading.” Ms. Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, first publicly accused the governor of sexual harassment in December, in a series of remarks on Twitter. At the time, Ms. Boylan did not speak to the media, offer details of the alleged harassment or provide corroboration.

On Wednesday, however, Ms. Boylan wrote that she had told her husband and mother of her concerns about the governor. She also offered new details, including an incident in 2018 when she said that she and Mr. Cuomo were alone in his Manhattan office. “As I got up to leave and walk toward an open door, he stepped in front of me and kissed me on the lips,” Ms. Boylan wrote. “I was in shock, but I kept walking.”

It turns out Boylan wasn’t the only woman in the office whom Cuomo was targeting with inappropriate advances.

The Gateway Pundit recently obtained information that the New York Governor maintained a very close relationship with a married woman in his office that went on for months.

And Cuomo was not so discreet about the affair either.

We have more on this story to report on.

