February 23, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Internet giant Google has barred LifeSiteNews from its AdSense advertising program as well as its Discover and News surfaces, citing alleged “dangerous or derogatory content” the company declined to identify.

On February 20, LifeSite received an email notifying us that LifeSiteNews “is not currently in compliance with our AdSense Program policies and as a result, ad serving has been disabled on your site.”

Google claims LifeSite published “dangerous or derogatory content,” though did not produce examples to support that claim.

Instead, it included a generic notice that the company forbids content that “incites hatred against, promotes discrimination of, or disparages an individual or group on the basis of their race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization”; “harasses, intimidates, or bullies an individual or group of individuals”; “threatens or advocates for harm to oneself or others”; “relates to a current, major health crisis and contradicts authoritative, scientific consensus”; or “exploits others through extortion.”

The email did not produce examples of LifeSite violating any of these conditions, either.

On Tuesday, Google also notified LifeSite that we “are no longer eligible to appear on Discover or News surfaces, which highlight and suggest content beyond simple search results. “These actions do not affect how your site or pages appear on Search outside of News and Discover surfaces, including Search web results,” the company claims.

This warning did come with one example: a February 4 LifeSite article detailing an interview former University of Virginia school of medicine profesor Dr. David Martin gave on mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and the distinction between vaccination and gene therapy.

Google did not identify any factual errors in the piece, but said simply that it forbids “content from any site that contradicts or runs contrary to scientific or medical consensus and evidence-based best practices” — a standard that, if universally adopted, would stagnate scientific consensus by crippling open debate.

These developments follow Google-owned YouTube’s deletion this month of deletion this month of LifeSite’s entire channel and the entire library of videos published to it, effectively cutting off 300,000 followers’ access to this publication’s pro-life, pro-family content through that platform. The move was apparently in retaliation for a handful of recent videos about COVID-19 vaccines.

“Just like when we were barred from Twitter for calling a biological male a male, we will continue to speak the truth and will not give in to the threats of Big Tech and the censors who wish to remove inconvenient truths from the public square,” says LifeSiteNews co-founder and editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen.

Fortunately, LifeSite readers can still access LifeSite video content via our main channel on alternate video platform Rumble and on our LifeSiteNews Catholic Rumble channel, and can click here to sign up to be notified whenever LifeSiteNews publishes new videos. Please help us build Rumble and our other alternative platforms by donating through our secure link: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=article_adsenseban

