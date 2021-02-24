https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/02/24/federal-judge-plunges-dagger-into-democrats-open-borders-agenda-and-twists-it-slowly-n332206
About The Author
Related Posts
Biden Uses Parkland Shooting Anniversary to Launch His Anticipated Attack on the Second Amendment
February 14, 2021
The FBI's Entrance Into The Investigation of the Cuomo Administration Signals a Serious Turn In the Matter
February 18, 2021
Who Lost Georgia and Ushered in Democrat Dominance in Washington?
January 19, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy