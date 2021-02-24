https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/02/24/fire-fauci-trends-on-twitter-as-his-mixed-messages-and-inconsistencies-finally-get-called-out-n1428039

The hashtag #FireFauci trended on Twitter on Tuesday, as his repeated inconsistencies have been getting increased scrutiny.

As RedState contributor Jennifer Oliver O’Connell noted, “Masks, herd immunity, lockdowns, Fauci has been inconsistent, incorrect, or has flat out lied.”

Fox News went into significant detail about Fauci’s inconsistencies since the start of the pandemic. In early March of last year, he warned of “unintended consequences” of wearing masks, because “people keep fiddling with the mask and they keep touching their face.” Fauci also advised against masking in the early weeks, reportedly because of a shortage of PPE for medical workers, but Fauci later embraced masking, and later, recommended double masking, despite acknowledging there is no data that proves that it works. The CDC now officially recommends double masking.

Fauci also violated Washington D.C.’s mask mandate when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Washington Nationals’ season opener in July. He was seen sitting with a friend with his face uncovered, as well was wearing his mask over his mouth but not his nose.

Fauci’s messaging on vaccinations has also been remarkably inconsistent. Fauci originally said it will take 70 percent of the population getting vaccinated to achieve herd immunity before revising that number up to 80 percent. Even the New York Times accused Fauci of “quietly shifting” his recommendations. Fauci then conceded that he was taking public opinion polls into account when made his comments, and that he really doesn’t know “what the real number is.”

For months now Dr. Fauci has been saying that even if you’re vaccinated that you should still follow social distancing measures because you can still spread the virus. “I would recommend to people to not to abandon all public health measures just because you’ve been vaccinated,” Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper in November. “Because even though for the general population it might be 90 to 95 percent effective, you don’t necessarily know for you how effective it is.”

“The fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me if I get the vaccine, I’ll be able to have dinner with my family … It’s terribly inconsistent messaging and it continues to be inconsistent messaging,” lamented Meghan McCain on The View. “I think the Biden administration should remove him.”

Dr. Fauci, the highest-paid employee of the federal government, also once praised Governor Andrew Cuomo’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that New York “did it right,” even though Cuomo had sent thousands of elderly nursing patients to their deaths with his disastrous nursing home COVID policy, and then tried to cover it up. Would he like to revise his previous statement?

