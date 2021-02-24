https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/first-family-trash-hunter-biden-sexual-relations-dead-brothers-widow-sister-time/

Back in November China’s GTV loaded video of Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden smoking crack cocaine while engaging in sex with an unknown person.

GTV is a Taiwanese channel in Mandarin.

WARNING ON CONTENT!!

The Gateway Pundit was first to post on this video — the first to be released — of Hunter Biden’s drug and sex escapades from his laptop from hell.

Twitter later blocked the tweet from its platform.

Twitter did not give a reason why this was blocked.

This was complete electioneering.

The Gateway Pundit reported the truth and we were then blocked by social media days before the election.

Hunter Biden also had sordid sex and drug photos and video of his affair with his dead brother’s wife on his abandoned computer.

The liberal media and tech giants refused to allow this content to go viral on their platforms.

But there is more to the Hunter Biden story.

Now this…

Hunter Biden was living with his dead brother’s widow Hallie while sending raunchy text messages and FaceTiming with her married sister from the shower at the same time.

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden was living with his brother Beau’s widow while sending raunchy texts to her married SISTER https://t.co/MjwhyKi97W — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 24, 2021

