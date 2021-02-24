https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/24/for-the-children-teachers-union-rally-speaker-vows-that-you-will-not-sacrifice-our-lives-to-get-your-free-babysitters-back/

Yesterday, Montgomery County teachers’ unions held a huge car rally to protest the school board’s reopening plan.

The Washington Examiner’s Tim Carney was there:

Large teacher car rally against MCPS reopening plan. pic.twitter.com/Ch1LFmsqIg — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) February 23, 2021

In addition to his series of tweets from the scene, Carney also wrote about what he witnessed in an Examiner opinion piece.

“There’s not going to be a great benefit to being in the classroom.”

My dispatch from the teacher rally against reopening public schools. https://t.co/yBWrAh7L5k — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) February 24, 2021

“You’ve got to put your bodies on the gears” one featured speaker at the teachers’ rally said, quoting Mario Salvi “upon the wheels, upon the levers, upon the apparatus, and you’ve got to make it stop.” The “machine” is local schools. https://t.co/yBWrAh7L5k — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) February 24, 2021

The whole thing is definitely worth your time, but this bit in particular deserves to be highlighted:

Enough is enough,” declared Jeremy Levine, a featured speaker at the teachers union rally. “You will not sacrifice our lives, disrupt our communities, and endanger our students for what? Test scores? Or a few folks to get their free babysitters back?”https://t.co/yBWrAhplWS — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) February 24, 2021

So, Jeremy Levine speaks for the teachers’ unions? Not a great look, teachers’ unions.

Parents are going to be pissed about this, but you know who should be _really_ livid with a speaker at a teacher’s union rally characterizing teachers as “free babysitters?” Teachers! https://t.co/peqJ7J2sds — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 24, 2021

Every time a teacher uses the ‘babysitter’ comment, all I can think is “Do they think this lowly of themselves”? The teachers I know of worth more money. They are professionals. But they are denigrating themselves here. https://t.co/EYmUOWjVxp — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 24, 2021

It’s amazing how the teachers’ unions lobbyists have internalized the identity of “glorified babysitter” that only their harshest critics have leveled against them. Moreso, loudly calling themselves that doesn’t help their case. https://t.co/onM3WsBALf — Jay (@OneFineJay) February 24, 2021

Seriously, what do clowns like Levine think they’re accomplishing with this? They’re not making a strong case for themselves, and they sure as hell aren’t endearing themselves to parents.

Hearing this struggle of parents described as “wanting their babysitter back” is so incredibly demeaning and heartless. Makes my blood boil. — mobegobanob (@meganhulme2) February 24, 2021

Today in “saying the quiet part out loud” — Jack Burden (@wahoolaw2006) February 24, 2021

No I don’t need you to babysit my child. What I need is for you to educate her and not let her fall thru the cracks when she’a in school. Elementary students learning from home is not working — BrandyHoward (@BrandyH61062087) February 24, 2021

Jeremy is welcome to quit and find a job he does not deem “life threatening”. I find it bewildering that we continue to pay for their salaries and they are still not back at work.

These are the same people who yell:”Trust the science!”.* *Only when it fits their union’s agenda. https://t.co/pSyaoloUfd — Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) February 24, 2021

These self-described “educators” are the ones who deserve to get schooled.

Time and again, the National Education Association demonstrates that no one hates students, parents, and taxpayers quite like a teacher who’s been brainwashed by millionaire teachers union bosses. https://t.co/zubVO7Ly8W — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) February 24, 2021

Imagine how many people would starve if grocery workers had the same clout — and attitude — as teachers unions. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) February 23, 2021

Teachers’ unions have forfeited their right to clout. They’re not doing what’s best for teachers, and they’re sure as hell not looking out for the best interests of students.

“Its All about the Kids” is completely gone… “Its All about the Teachers”

And the Union

And Control

And Power

And Money At Kids Expense. https://t.co/2nlaIO7gBx — John A. Jensen (@FixTheNation) February 24, 2021

These people are nuts. https://t.co/GunpY0mox1 — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) February 24, 2021

And they give good, honest, and hardworking teachers — who actually do exist — a horrible name.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

