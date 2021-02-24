https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/24/former-trump-appointee-catalina-lauf-announces-primary-challenge-against-rep-adam-kinzinger-in-the-il16/

Former Trump appointee Catalina Lauf announced on Twitter today that she will primary Rep. Adam Kinzinger in Illinois’ 16th congressional district.

“Fake Republican Adam Kinzinger won’t put AMERICA FIRST — I will,” she tweeted along with an announcement video with the line, “He cares more about his next MSNBC appearance than the voters who elected him.”

OUCH!

Have a watch:

Fake Republican Adam Kinzinger won’t put AMERICA FIRST— I will. That’s why I’m challenging him for his seat in Congress I am the daughter of LEGAL immigrants, a small business owner, & PROUDLY served in the Trump administration. Let’s send Adam home! —> https://t.co/ZXSUw3X0VU pic.twitter.com/l34fqh9Fi5 — Catalina Lauf (@CatalinaLauf) February 23, 2021

You may remember her from Day 1 of the 2020 GOP convention:

#Catalina Lauf who w her sister was just featured in #RNC2020 convention video, lost GOP primary bid last March for 14th district House seat. A Trump appointee, she was a special adviser to National Director of Minority Business Development Agency at the Commerce Department. — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) August 25, 2020

Here’s the video that aired:







At the time, National Review Online called it a “great decision by the RNC” to feature Catalina and her sister, calling them “exactly the kind of voters that Republican Party should be chasing in the years to come”:

Of note, she tried and failed to primary Jim Oberweis in the IL-14 in 2020 so she does have some experience running:

Lauf is primarying Kinzinger as MAGA candidate after losing a primary to perennial Republican candidate Jim Oberweis in a different Illinois congressional district in 2020. (Oberweis lost to Lauren Underwood) https://t.co/tYguxjD6kU — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 24, 2021

But this time she’s likely to receive the support of President Trump:

Honored to have been featured here & at the RNC alongside my sister, Madeline. @realDonaldTrump has kept his promises and is our only hope in preserving the American Dream. Proud to support you, Mr. President! And so are the many other Latinos and Patriots across this Country🇺🇸 https://t.co/rufehv6I3d — Catalina Lauf (@CatalinaLauf) August 25, 2020

Rep. Kininger, call your office.

