https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/24/former-trump-appointee-catalina-lauf-announces-primary-challenge-against-rep-adam-kinzinger-in-the-il16/

Former Trump appointee Catalina Lauf announced on Twitter today that she will primary Rep. Adam Kinzinger in Illinois’ 16th congressional district.

“Fake Republican Adam Kinzinger won’t put AMERICA FIRST — I will,” she tweeted along with an announcement video with the line, “He cares more about his next MSNBC appearance than the voters who elected him.”

OUCH!

Have a watch:

You may remember her from Day 1 of the 2020 GOP convention:

Here’s the video that aired:



At the time, National Review Online called it a “great decision by the RNC” to feature Catalina and her sister, calling them “exactly the kind of voters that Republican Party should be chasing in the years to come”:

Of note, she tried and failed to primary Jim Oberweis in the IL-14 in 2020 so she does have some experience running:

But this time she’s likely to receive the support of President Trump:

Rep. Kininger, call your office.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...