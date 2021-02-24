https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/former-us-olympic-gymnastic-coach-faces-24-charges-including-human?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former U.S. Olympic gymnastic coach John Geddert was charged Thursday in Michigan on 24 felony counts in connection with criminal misconduct, including sexual assault and human trafficking.

Prosecutors said as many as 50 female gymnasts could be victims of the alleged crimes, according to the Washington Post.

“Many of his victims still carry the scars from his behavior today, Michigan Attorney General Danna Nessel said.

The charges could result in a maximum life sentence for the gold-medal-winning coach who worked closely for decades with disgraced Team USA doctor Larry Nassar, according to ESPN.

Twenty of the count are in connection with human trafficking and forced labor, one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, racketeering and lying to a police officer, the sports website also reports.

The Michigan’s attorney general’s office said Geddert knew Nassar was sexually abusing his patients and lied to police about it during a 2016 investigation.

The remainder of the charges against Geddert are connected to his actions with gymnasts he coached at gyms he owned in Michigan.

Neither Geddert nor his attorney, Chris Bergstrom, responded to ESPN’s request for comment Thursday.

