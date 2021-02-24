https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/freaking-hilarious-cspan-caller-had-to-choose-between-his-liberal-wife-and-rush-limbaugh-she-divorced-him/
Via Brett @WinterbleShow Rush Limbaugh tribute.
CALLER: “Feb 18 2005 I called C-SPAN, told @AnnCoulter my wife in 93 gave me ultimatum, the marriage or Rush Limbaugh. Choose one.
I chose Rush. She said OK. She divorced me. Rush heard me on C-SPAN: “I gotta talk to this guy”
Rush Limbaugh flashback flying around social media today.
Bonus — I found a clip of the same guy calling in 4 years ago