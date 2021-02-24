http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UM5r2-VXYr8/

Shares of GameStop surged in the final hour of trading, rising nearly 104 percent to $91.70.

Nearly all of those gains came in the final hour of trading when share prices moved up so quickly that they triggered a trading halt on the New York Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, GameStop announced that its chief financial officer was stepping down and that it the company is looking for a new person to fill the role. The company said the departure would accelerate its “transformation.”

