https://hannity.com/media-room/gingrich-nancy-pelosis-paranoid-capitol-wall-an-insult-to-every-american/

GINGRICH ON HANNITY: Nancy Pelosi Has ‘Clearly’ Lost Control of the House

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.07.19

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich stopped by ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night to weigh-in on the Democrats’ outright refusal to condemn anti-Semitism; saying Nancy Pelosi has “clearly” lost control of her party.

“What does it mean about a Democratic Party that has a severe bigotry, racist, anti-Semitic problem and can’t get enough votes to condemn it?” asked Hannity.

“It shows you how strong the forces of the Left are now. There’s a deep, anti-Semitic, anti-Israeli bias on the Left. There’s a lot of people on the Left who would be happy if Israel disappeared tomorrow,” said Gingrich.

“Pelosi’s clearly losing control of the House, they may be forced to change the House rules to block Republicans from offering anything. She can’t get her party to stay together,” he added.

Watch Gingrich on ‘Hannity’ above.