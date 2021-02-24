https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/good-judge-indefinitely-bans-bidens-100-day-deportation-moratorium/

A district judge has issued an indefinite ban on Joe Biden’s 100 day “deportation moratorium.”

U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton had previously issued a two week restraining order on Biden’s plan to stop most deportations, but extended it on Tuesday.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had argued that Biden’s plan violated federal law and an agreement that Texas be consulted before changes like that are made.

Fox News reports that “the agreement means that DHS must give Texas 180 days’ notice of any proposed change on any matter that would reduce enforcement or increase the number of ‘removable or inadmissible aliens’ in the U.S.”

“Our state defends the largest section of the southern border in the nation. Failure to properly enforce the law will directly and immediately endanger our citizens and law enforcement personnel,” Paxton said in a statement last month announcing the lawsuit.

Biden campaigned on the 100 day pause on deportations, a halt on construction of the border wall, and a path to citizenship for the millions of illegal migrants living in the US.

