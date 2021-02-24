https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/24/good-work-all-around-seth-mandel-takes-short-stroll-down-memory-lane-to-revisit-media-coverage-of-alleged-sexual-predator-andrew-cuomo/

Since Andrew Cuomo’s in the news again today, this time as an alleged sexual predator (as opposed to grandma killer), now seems like as good a time as any to take a look back at some of the Very Fine People who were only too eager to act as his fluffers.

So, take it away, Seth Mandel:

Boy, did the New York Times nail it, or did they nail it?

And how about our old friend Molly Jong-Fast?

Good golly, Ms. Molly!

The best.

Oh, good! That means you can take these, too:

Got room for one more?

And those are just scratching the surface.

What gave you that idea?

Anyway, we’d like to say that the media will tread a little more carefully next time. We’d like to say that … but we don’t want to kid ourselves.

