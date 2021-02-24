https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/24/good-work-all-around-seth-mandel-takes-short-stroll-down-memory-lane-to-revisit-media-coverage-of-alleged-sexual-predator-andrew-cuomo/

Since Andrew Cuomo’s in the news again today, this time as an alleged sexual predator (as opposed to grandma killer), now seems like as good a time as any to take a look back at some of the Very Fine People who were only too eager to act as his fluffers.

So, take it away, Seth Mandel:

Boy, did the New York Times nail it, or did they nail it?

And how about our old friend Molly Jong-Fast?

Good golly, Ms. Molly!

She has the best judgment. pic.twitter.com/9LejVgy8YQ — Lord BT (@back_ttys) February 24, 2021

The best.

I’ll take “Headlines That Didn’t Age Well for $1000, Alex.” — The Original JZ (@jszehr) February 24, 2021

Oh, good! That means you can take these, too:

Good work all around, everybody. Point is, I think, made. pic.twitter.com/PSYPmqS07e — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 24, 2021

Got room for one more?

And those are just scratching the surface.

I’m beginning to think that journalists and commentators don’t cover members of both major parties with the same vigor or perspective. — Tom Garrett (@TheAxisOfEgo) February 24, 2021

What gave you that idea?

Anyway, we’d like to say that the media will tread a little more carefully next time. We’d like to say that … but we don’t want to kid ourselves.

Nah. They’ll never learn the lesson. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 24, 2021

