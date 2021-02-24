https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-rep-cathy-mcmorris-rodgers-slams-democrats-media-censorship-as-from-the-ccp

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) blasted Democrats for attempting to persuade cable networks to remove conservative news channels such as Newsmax, Fox News, and OANN from the air during a congressional hearing on misinformation.

“Anyone who values free speech and a free press should be worried. Elected officials using their platform to pressure private companies to censor media outlets they disagree with? That sounds like actions from the Chinese Communist Party,” McMorris Rodgers said.

She pointed out that Congressman Mike Doyle (D-PA), who was chairing the committee, “surely” agrees with her, noting that he had previously “believed threats against broadcasters for airing legally protected speech to be illegal,” further pointing to a letter he sent to the FCC less than one year ago opposing interference with broadcaster’s rights to air legally protected speech.

“So what’s changed?” McMorris Rodgers asked rhetorically.

She further pointed out that Democrats promoting censorship of conservative news have not done so for misinformation originating from liberal outlets.

“Should CNN still be carried after hosting Governor Cuomo?” McMorris Rodgers asked in reference to Cuomo’s coverup of nursing home deaths as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Should MSNBC be carried after years of pushing the false Russia collusion narrative?”

She further described the Democrats’ calls for censorship as “unamerican.”

McMorris Rodgers asked how far it would go once news outlets are subject to censorship, noting that “people are afraid of a woke and authoritarian system that is getting them fired, cancelled, and shamed.”

“It’s frightening,” she said.



