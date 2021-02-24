http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/l48fFMQY3JU/

Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) warned of the danger posed by President Joe Biden cutting back former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.

According to Hagerty, that move endangers communities across the country. He argued there would be a “tremendous increase” in drug trafficking and human trafficking.

“[Y]ou think about it — my home state of Tennessee — we have got 30,000 migrants at the border right now. That’s more than that the population of Bristol, Tennessee. It’s going to be easier now to get across the border from Mexico into the United States than it is to get a beer at a honky-tonk in downtown Nashville,” Hagerty lamented. “They’re inviting these immigrants to come in. We are going to see a tremendous increase in drug trafficking, we are going to see an increase in human trafficking, and we are going to see these people caught and released into our communities here in the United States. How are they going to ensure that these people get to their hearings? How are they going to test them? Are they going to innoculate them? Are they going to give them work permits? There are so many unanswered questions.”

“[Biden] has got an open border policy here’s that going to be a gross invitation to come into our country at a time when we’re trying to fight a pandemic,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

