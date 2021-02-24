https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-fauci-facing-new-backlash-over-mixed-messages-inconsistencies-and-contradictions/
FAUCI on MASKS: Two Coverings ‘Would Be More Effective’ in Preventing Spread of Coronavirus
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.26.21
Dr. Anthony Fauci revised his previous comments regarding mask-wearing to prevent the spread of CoVID-19 this week; saying “two coverings would be more effective.”
“Because, I mean, this is a physical covering to prevent droplets and virus to get in,” Fauci told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie on Monday. “So, if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on — it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective, and that’s the reason why you see people either double-masking or doing a version of an N95.”
“Just 100 days to mask, not forever, 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction,” Biden said in December.
DOCTOR’S ORDERS: Fauci Says CDC Will Release New Guidelines for ‘Vaccinated Americans’
posted by Hannity Staff – 22 hours ago
Senior White House CoVID advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci threw more cold-water on Americans looking to return to normal life this week; saying the CDC will release new guidelines for people who have already received the vaccine for CoVID-19.
“I believe you’re going to be hearing more of the recommendations of how you can relax the stringency of some of the things, particularly when you’re dealing with something like your own personal family when people have been vaccinated,” Fauci told CNN.
“I hope that we will be able to answer the logical questions that people are asking about that,” Fauci said Tuesday. “I agree, they’re questions that we need to answer pretty soon because more and more people are going to be vaccinated, every single day there’ll be more and more people and they’re going to be asking that question.”
“This is going to be tough.”
