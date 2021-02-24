https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/24/happens-to-everyone-senior-adviser-tara-setmayer-describes-lincoln-projects-myriad-scandals-as-growing-pains-of-a-quick-startup-video/

Rest assured that the Lincoln Project takes the scandals currently plaguing them very, very seriously.

Lincoln Project senior adviser Tara Setmayer on a recent episode of “The Breakdown” (which she cohosts with the illustrious Rick Wilson):

.@ProjectLincoln dismisses the serious allegations around sexual harassment and finances as the “growing pains of a startup.” https://t.co/944G1BGG7e — Joe Pounder (@PounderFile) February 24, 2021

Watch:







It’s just growing pains! Happens to the best of us!

And to the worst.

So was John Weaver only involved because LP hadn’t gone through a puberty phase yet? — jtons (@jtons2) February 24, 2021

Ouch.

I’ve worked at a number of startups over the last 25 years. Some small, less than 10 people. Some larger hundreds to thousands of employees.

Not one has ever had issues with sexual harassment that didn’t get dealt with the moment it came up.

Not one. https://t.co/L114rEWlYY — BasedWhiggery, Esq. (@RandomWhig) February 24, 2021

Yeah, but you didn’t work for the Lincoln Project, did you?

Right? I mean, what startup company doesn’t have a cofounder who is a child predator and other members who knew about it an ignored it? https://t.co/qENXbSRQRU — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 24, 2021

Who among us hasn’t cofounded a super PAC with a serial sexual predator, kept him on board even when our interns were among his victims, covered up his behavior, and then lied about what we knew while using the super PAC to funnel millions into our own failed businesses? https://t.co/D7RYNOfUyr — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) February 24, 2021

Serious allegations of sexual harassment is a feature, not a bug when it comes to startups according to the LP. These guys are trash. https://t.co/r6ZpIx6tHR — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 24, 2021

They all knew, and they can’t be allowed to slip away without consequences https://t.co/sR1FU3EKku — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 24, 2021

They shouldn’t be allowed to slip away without consequences … but we’ve got no reason to believe they’ll slip away just fine. They’re quite slippery, you know.

I’m curious if Project Lincoln will be afforded the privileges of all Democrat-led organizations and continue to be funded despite being led by pederasts and pederast apologists and being utterly corrupt. https://t.co/bgI45HyV0W — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) February 24, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

