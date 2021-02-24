https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/24/happens-to-everyone-senior-adviser-tara-setmayer-describes-lincoln-projects-myriad-scandals-as-growing-pains-of-a-quick-startup-video/

Rest assured that the Lincoln Project takes the scandals currently plaguing them very, very seriously.

Lincoln Project senior adviser Tara Setmayer on a recent episode of “The Breakdown” (which she cohosts with the illustrious Rick Wilson):

Watch:



It’s just growing pains! Happens to the best of us!

And to the worst.

Ouch.

Yeah, but you didn’t work for the Lincoln Project, did you?

They shouldn’t be allowed to slip away without consequences … but we’ve got no reason to believe they’ll slip away just fine. They’re quite slippery, you know.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...