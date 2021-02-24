https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/24/here-are-the-4-most-woke-films-nominated-for-the-2021-golden-globes-this-sunday/

Last year, comedian Ricky Gervais was unafraid to mock the Hollywood elites at the 77th annual Golden Globes. From celebrities’ cushy relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein, to James Corden’s emasculating role in “Cats,” to Apple, Amazon, and Disney’s reliance on Communist China, Gervais absolutely nailed it.

“You say you’re woke…but if ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent.” @rickygervais with a flamethrower for Hollywood tonight at the Golden Globes. Watch this: pic.twitter.com/xk7o8RFvKe — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 6, 2020

Overall, the 2020 Golden Globes highlighted some solidly entertaining movies. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Tarantino’s love letter to the 1960s starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, won Best Picture for a Musical/Comedy and was nominated for five awards. It paled in comparison to his classics, as well as “Django Unchained” and “The Hateful Eight,” but it offered a sort of L.A. nostalgia that even those not alive in the 1960s can enjoy. You feel transported.

“Knives Out” was a stellar “Whodunit” detective story. World War I film “1917” took home Best Picture for Drama, in a tight competition with Todd Phillips’ “Joker” starring Joaquin Phoenix, and Martin Scorsese’s mobster throwback “The Irishman” starring basically the whole “Goodfellas” cast.

2020 wasn’t the greatest year in film, but it turned out to be a Godsend in light of the woke, propagandizing, and mostly forgettable films nominated this year. Here are the four worst.

“The Trial of The Chicago 7” (Best Motion Picture, Drama)







Whereas “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” romanticizes the budding nature of the film and TV industry in the ’60s, Netflix’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” trivializes rioting and looting in the ’60s by leftists. It romanticizes violence. Written and directed by vocal Trump-hater Aaron Sorkin, the movie depicts anti-Vietnam and counterculture figures who took to the streets.

Sorkin’s third directorial movie is based on a group of leftist activists charged in 1969 for inciting a riot at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Abbie Hoffman (played by Sacha Baron Cohen) was a leader in the “Flower Power” movement of the ’60s, and a drug dealer who would eventually hide from police after being charged for selling cocaine in 1974. Bobby Seale, the co-founder of the militant Black Panther Party, is characterized as a hero.

There are obvious implied messages in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” that detract from its entertainment value. Police are all “pigs” who supposedly attack the rioters first, Republicans are careless and abusive of shared freedoms, and hippies were moral citizens regardless of their frequent violent outbursts.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” is the best film out of the brutally woke bunch, because Sorkin frankly knows how to dramatize and create emotion. We saw this in “The American President,” “Moneyball,” “The Social Network,” and “Molly’s Game,” all exceptional movies he wrote.

But as Kyle Smith notes in National Review, “The combination of cutesy one-liners and Sorkin’s looming over everything like the giant head of Al Capone in the backdrop of the poster of The Untouchables tends to undercut the alleged drama.” Among the perpetual attempt to communicate aphorisms about the role of government and anachronistic depictions of the supposed righteousness of Hippie-culture in the face of public civility, the film becomes aggravating to watch.”

“The Prom” (Best Picture, Musical/Comedy)







“The Prom” is what happens when Hollywood elites stereotypically attempt to characterize small-town America. It stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Kerry Washington, and Keegan-Michael Key.

As Federalist staff writer Tristan Justice chronicled upon its release, “The Prom” is essentially about Christian homophobes in Edgewater, Indiana who cancel the high school prom due to a lesbian student who wants to go with another girl. The entire town ridicules her to no end and the film becomes a corny attempt to label everyone not from urban America as outdated and immoral. Justice characterizes the foremost problem with “The Prom” below:

…[T]he film takes the challenges to the extreme by amplifying a select minority of people present in every community. This raises the homophobic hysteria to the point where it’s hard to take the production very seriously. The abject vilification of ordinary people living in a small midwestern town, meanwhile, only serves to further divide a culturally polarized country.

Given its propagandizing goal intent on communicating that we should never trust our neighbors because they all probably “hate” gay people, “The Prom” is a huge woke flop that we all knew would be nominated given its A-list cast and $300 million deal with Netflix. It demonizes conservatives, or just people not from urban vacuums, as universally awful people.

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Best Picture, Musical or Comedy)







Directed by Jason Woliner and starring Sacha Baron Cohen, the “Borat” mockumentary-style sequel shows all the signs of Trump Derangement Syndrome. The 2006 film was funny and nuanced, but the sequel entirely fails because of its preoccupation with former President Donald Trump and his vice president Mike Pence, as well as ridiculing ordinary Americans.

The plot is about Borat (played by Cohen), who travels to the United States because he is promised freedom from Kazakhstan if he gets a gift for Pence, a “lady killer.” This is to satirize Pence’s religious faith because he will not stay alone with a woman who is not his wife. Borat goes to America with his daughter in a cage, to harp on the left’s (misguided) notion that President Trump built the cages that the Obama administration actually did.

From here, the film divides into various sketches aimed at communicating the stupidity of normal Americans. Borat meets with Republicans who shout conspiracy theories about prominent Democrats like Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton, and presses the men on COVID. Rudy Giuliani is shown in the film, in a video leaked by actress Maria Bakalova (Borat’s daughter) pretending to be a reporter. Giuliani is seen putting his hands down his pants.

In its endlessly woke nature and goal of vilifying 50 percent of the country, “Borat II” fails miserably and is a joke of a film. As Federalist Culture editor Emily Jashinsky reported on Tuesday, Cohen admitted that the film functioned in order “to inspire people to vote and remind people of the immorality of the government prior to the election.”

Thus, the new Borat film is an open propaganda piece. But consumers crave stories.







“Promising Young Woman” (Best Motion Picture, Drama + 5 Nominations)







Out of all the films nominated in the 2021 Golden Globes, “Promising Young Woman” takes the bacon for the most exhaustingly woke film. Director Emerald Fennell’s second project is a feminist revenge story about a barista named Cassie Thomas (played by Carey Mulligan) who dropped out of medical school because her friend Nina was gang-raped.

To combat all the “horrible” and “rapey” men in America, Cassie pretends to be blackout drunk and lures men back to her place, only to let up the act and condemn them for trying to take advantage of her. The protagonist poses as a rock band staffer to the medical school dean who dismissed her classmate’s rape case without evidence and befriends the woman’s daughter. Then, Cassie threatens the dean by telling her she dropped her daughter Amber at a college party with drunk college kids, trying to gain information about Nina’s death.

“Promising Young Woman” aims to communicate that all men in America are out to subdue and wreck women, especially on the college campus. In one scene in the film, Cassie laughs at the idea that an individual accused of rape would be innocent until proven guilty. The film is a full-on Me Too embrace, satirizing the important notion of due process.

Like “The Prom” and “Borat” primarily, “Promising Young Woman” perpetuates the evil stereotype that our fellow Americans are doomed, awful, irredeemable people. It aims to instruct and vilify, not to entertain with nuanced storytelling. The film only contributes to the great divide in this country and is no doubt the rallying cry for the modern-day feminist on leftist college campuses and beyond.

Tune into the 78th Golden Globes (at your discretion) on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. Just, please, don’t blame me if you have to vomit from all the self-aggrandizing speeches from celebrities about who you should vote for, or, of course, glimpses into these supremely woke Hollywood propaganda throwaways.

