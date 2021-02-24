https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/24/his-abusive-behavior-needs-to-stop-former-andrew-cuomo-staffer-lindsey-boylan-shares-disturbing-detailed-allegations-of-sexual-harassment/

Poor Andrew Cuomo. The last thing the Luv Guv needs on his hands is another scandal.

Too bad Lindsey Boylan, former Deputy Secretary for Economic Development and Special Advisor to the Governor, doesn’t care about what’s best for Andrew Cuomo anymore.

After calling Andrew Cuomo’s office a “toxic work environment” last December, Boylan alleged in a Twitter thread that she had been sexually harassed by Andrew Cuomo.

Today, she’s sharing the disturbing details of her allegations:

Today I am telling my story. I never planned to share the details of my experience working in the Cuomo administration, but I am doing so now in hopes that it may make it easier for others to speak their own truth. https://t.co/n1Lcc6Ac66 — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) February 24, 2021

Here’s a portion of Boylan’s post:

The Governor’s pervasive harassment extended beyond just me. He made unflattering comments about the weight of female colleagues. He ridiculed them about their romantic relationships and significant others. He said the reasons that men get women were “money and power.” I tried to excuse his behavior. I told myself “it’s only words.” But that changed after a one-on-one briefing with the Governor to update him on economic and infrastructure projects. We were in his New York City office on Third Avenue. As I got up to leave and walk toward an open door, he stepped in front of me and kissed me on the lips. I was in shock, but I kept walking. … After that, my fears worsened. I came to work nauseous every day. My relationship with his senior team — mostly women — grew hostile after I started speaking up for myself. I was reprimanded and told to get in line by his top aides, but I could no longer ignore it.

Read the whole thing. Boylan’s case is certainly compelling, and she includes screenshots to back up her story. And while it’s important to understand that her allegations are allegations, they do appear to be consistent with other stories about Cuomo’s alleged inappropriate behavior.

For what it’s worth, Boylan has the support of Democratic New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim, who has alleged that Andrew Cuomo threatened that “he can destroy me” in the wake of Kim’s criticisms over the nursing home scandal.

Cuomo is a coward who has abused his powers. His pattern of abuse and harassment toward his aides, journalists, lawmakers, and critiques is despicable. As a lawmaker, I have the duty to hold him accountable. I will not stand down. I will stand with Lindsey Boylan. 1/2 https://t.co/5XxCqQ3nJR — Ron T. Kim (@rontkim) February 24, 2021

I will stand with my colleagues who have endured his verbal abuse. I will stand with the 15,000 families who lost loved ones in nursing homes. Andrew Cuomo is a coward. 2/2 — Ron T. Kim (@rontkim) February 24, 2021

Boylan has quite a bit of support, in fact:

1/3 I have no doubt that this is true. I’ve witnessed similar behavior, and it’s unacceptable. While the abuse lies mainly with the abuser, the abuse also extends to those who help keep it silent. They are complicit too. https://t.co/nZSh0BPKcF — Alessandra Biaggi (@Biaggi4NY) February 24, 2021

2/3 I hope @LindseyBoylan’s words weigh heavy on all who normalize sexual harassment by saying nothing. “We are accustomed to powerful men behaving badly when no one is watching. But what does it say about us when everyone is watching and no one says a thing?” — Alessandra Biaggi (@Biaggi4NY) February 24, 2021

3/3 I urge us to remember that the time is always right to do what’s right, and that, such time to speak out, is now. — Alessandra Biaggi (@Biaggi4NY) February 24, 2021

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo engaged in a pattern of horrific sexual harassment against @LindseyBoylan at work. He kissed her, he inappropriately made comments about her appearance, he asked her to play strip poker. He has no business being Governor & should resign immediately. https://t.co/2zPaTYG9D2 — Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) February 24, 2021

Thank you for telling your story. @andrewcuomo needs to resign today. He is a sexual predator who harassed an aide and a woefully incompetent leader who sentenced thousands of elderly and vulnerable nursing home residents to their deaths. What an utter disgrace. https://t.co/zroA4uFXji — Reaganite 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇭 Nikki Haley 2024 (@thatchereagan) February 24, 2021

Oh boy! He has to go. Thank you for you bravery, he needs to be stopped. Cc @speakprojectM @Kre8change https://t.co/M02nxi3aDu — zenzia (@zenziana) February 24, 2021

Obviously, my politics and Lindsey’s couldn’t be more different, but this is true bravery. To come out against Cuomo takes nerve. I think most women got this vibe from him long ago. https://t.co/mlSOVivkOj — Mindy (@just_mindy) February 24, 2021

If Andrew Cuomo were a Republican, we have no doubt that he’d be #MeToo’d into oblivion — and rightly so, to be clear. But Cuomo has largely enjoyed a cozy relationship with many in the media, as well as with celebrities.

I have long believed there must be due process when these types of claims come forward, and I still believe that to be the case. But @NYGovCuomo must address these allegations immediately and an independent investigation must begin without delay. https://t.co/CWssxufBNX — Assemblyman Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) February 24, 2021

The media and legislators need to investigate and question @NYGovCuomo on these sexual harassment allegations at once. Ms. Boylan’s account is very detailed, very disturbing and appear to be corroborated by several others, and by texts/emails from 5yrs ago. #CuomoCoverup https://t.co/kAhgXdH3MD — Rob Astorino (@RobAstorino) February 24, 2021

Will Teflon Andrew continue to skate by and blame others for his moral failings, both proven and alleged? Or will he finally have to answer for it all?

his approval rating will now go up a couple of points, because lol nothing matters. https://t.co/FFW5xm14gA — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) February 24, 2021

One thing is for sure:

When Acela-corridor media wonders why all those rubes in the sticks seem to love Trump’s act despite his vileness and incompetence, they should look at NY voters’ attitudes toward Cuomo, which they helped create by mythologizing him as the political Strongman. — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) February 24, 2021

Update:

GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik says ‘criminal sexual predator’ Andrew Cuomo ‘must immediately resign’ — and gets pushback from ‘but Trump!’ whataboutists https://t.co/8uBQzH7Y2D — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 24, 2021

