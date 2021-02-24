https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/24/his-abusive-behavior-needs-to-stop-former-andrew-cuomo-staffer-lindsey-boylan-shares-disturbing-detailed-allegations-of-sexual-harassment/

Poor Andrew Cuomo. The last thing the Luv Guv needs on his hands is another scandal.

Too bad Lindsey Boylan, former Deputy Secretary for Economic Development and Special Advisor to the Governor, doesn’t care about what’s best for Andrew Cuomo anymore.

After calling Andrew Cuomo’s office a “toxic work environment” last December, Boylan alleged in a Twitter thread that she had been sexually harassed by Andrew Cuomo.

Today, she’s sharing the disturbing details of her allegations:

Here’s a portion of Boylan’s post:

The Governor’s pervasive harassment extended beyond just me. He made unflattering comments about the weight of female colleagues. He ridiculed them about their romantic relationships and significant others. He said the reasons that men get women were “money and power.”

I tried to excuse his behavior. I told myself “it’s only words.” But that changed after a one-on-one briefing with the Governor to update him on economic and infrastructure projects. We were in his New York City office on Third Avenue. As I got up to leave and walk toward an open door, he stepped in front of me and kissed me on the lips. I was in shock, but I kept walking.

After that, my fears worsened. I came to work nauseous every day. My relationship with his senior team — mostly women — grew hostile after I started speaking up for myself. I was reprimanded and told to get in line by his top aides, but I could no longer ignore it.

Read the whole thing. Boylan’s case is certainly compelling, and she includes screenshots to back up her story. And while it’s important to understand that her allegations are allegations, they do appear to be consistent with other stories about Cuomo’s alleged inappropriate behavior.

For what it’s worth, Boylan has the support of Democratic New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim, who has alleged that Andrew Cuomo threatened that “he can destroy me” in the wake of Kim’s criticisms over the nursing home scandal.

Boylan has quite a bit of support, in fact:

If Andrew Cuomo were a Republican, we have no doubt that he’d be #MeToo’d into oblivion — and rightly so, to be clear. But Cuomo has largely enjoyed a cozy relationship with many in the media, as well as with celebrities.

Will Teflon Andrew continue to skate by and blame others for his moral failings, both proven and alleged? Or will he finally have to answer for it all?

One thing is for sure:

***

Update:

