https://www.theepochtimes.com/holloway-breaks-world-indoor-60-meter-hurdles-record_3709349.html

Grant Holloway of the United States celebrates a world record time in the Men’s 60 meters Hurdles final during the World Athletics Indoor Tour 2021 in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 24, 2021. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

American Grant Holloway broke the world indoor 60 meters hurdles record on Wednesday, finishing in 7.29 seconds to shave 0.01 seconds off the previous mark set by Briton Colin Jackson in 1994.

Holloway, the 110 meters hurdles world champion, won the race at the Villa de Madrid by 0.22 seconds, extending his victory streak in indoor sprint hurdles to 54 races.

World indoor champion Andrew Pozzi of Britain finished second in a time of 7.51 seconds.

Grant Holloway (C) of the United States on his way to winning the Men’s 60 meters Hurdles final in a world record time during the World Athletics Indoor Tour 2021 in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 24, 2021. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Holloway’s initial time was recorded as 7.32 seconds but was changed to 7.29, and the athlete was informed of his record achievement by a photographer.

“They lied to me, they said it was 7.32 at first,” the 23-year-old Holloway joked in an interview with Spanish television.

By Simon Jennings