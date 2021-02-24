https://justthenews.com/government/local/illinois-governor-pritzker-signs-legislation-making-his-state-first-eliminate-cash

Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed criminal justice reform legislation making his state the first in the country to end cash bail.

In a statement announcing and detailing the legislation, the governor’s office said that the policy reform will help move Illinois “from a system of pretrial detention that prioritizes wealth, to one that prioritizes public safety.”

The cash bail system has drawn criticism, especially in recent years, as one that disproportionately impacts low-income individuals and people of color.

Pritzker said the legislation signed Monday “marks a substantial step toward dismantling the systemic racism that plagues our communities, our state and our nation and brings us closer to true safety, true fairness and true justice.”

The bill is one of a number of legislative reforms that Pritzker’s office says are focused on increasing “safety, fairness and justice by transforming the state’s criminal justice system.”

Mandating the use of body cameras in police departments across Illinois, creating statewide standards on the use of force, de-escalation, and arrest techniques, in addition to eliminating license suspensions over unpaid fines and fees from traffic offenses are also included in Pritzker’s legislative effort.

The gave credited to the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus for its efforts leading the bill through legislative hurdles, including significant opposition from state Republicans.

The Cook County Board President, Toni Preckwinkle, said that she believes the cash bail system is an antiquated one that has long been working to eliminate in Cook County.

“This work, coupled with the decades of advocacy and expertise from throughout the state and from the communities most affected by crime, have informed this brave and just piece of legislation,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

