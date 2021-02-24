https://www.theblaze.com/news/buffalo-schools-woke-curriculum-white-supremacy

The public school system in Buffalo, New York, has created a “woke” new educational curriculum based on radical critical race theory ideas, teaching students that “all white people play a part in perpetuating systemic racism,” according to documents provided by a whistleblower.

Writing in City Journal, filmmaker Christopher Rufo explains how over the last couple of years, Buffalo Public Schools has abandoned traditional educational concepts in favor of more up-to-the-minute pedagogies like “culturally responsive teaching,” “pedagogy of liberation,” “equity-based instructional strategies,” and an “emancipatory curriculum.”

Spearheading the new effort is Fatima Morell, who serves as the director of BPS’ Office of Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Initiatives. Morell reportedly describes the new curriculum using one word — “woke” — which she says means to be “critically conscious.”

According to lesson plans obtained by Rufo, beginning in kindergarten, students are made aware of systemic racism in America and are forced to watch a video that dramatizes dead black children speaking to them from the grave about the dangers of being killed by “racist police and state-sanctioned violence.”

In middle school and high school, students are taught that for black children there exists a “school-to-grave pipeline,” and that, as adults, “one million Black people are locked in cages.” Middle schoolers are also taught that American society was designed for the “impoverishment of people of color and enrichment of white people,” that white people are “unfairly rich” because of slavery, and that “all white people play a part in perpetuating systemic racism.”

“Often unconsciously, white elites work to perpetuate racism through politics, law, education, and the media,” the curriculum states, adding that “it is important that the public hold white elites accountable.”

As students approach graduation, they are reportedly called on to be voices for antiracism. In a lesson on “confronting whiteness in our classrooms,” teachers ask white students to identify and define their “white privilege” and to “use their voices” to combat racism.

Curriculum documents obtained by Fox News last year exposed how BPS required teachers to infuse their instruction with “Black Lives Matter” principles such as the “disruption of Western nuclear family dynamics” and the creation of a “queer-affirming network where heteronormative thinking no longer exists.”

According to a whistleblower within the school system, during a training session to instruct teachers about the new curriculum, Morell explained that America “is built on racism” and that all Americans have “implicit racial bias.” She further argued that, due to “America’s sickness,” whites are led to believe that blacks are “not human,” making it “easier to shoot someone in the back seven times if you feel like it.”

Rufo added that one veteran teacher, who wished to remain anonymous, described the training programs as a series of “scoldings, guilt-trips, and demands to demean oneself simply to make another feel ’empowered.'” The teacher reportedly said that they and other faculty were effectively required to submit to “manipulative mind games” and express support for Morell’s “radical politics,” or risk professional retaliation.

Rufo posted a lengthy Twitter thread showcasing several screen shots of the lesson plans he obtained, which can be viewed below:

