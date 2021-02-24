https://justthenews.com/world/asia/india-proposes-law-regulate-facebook-twitter?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Indian government announced Thursday its plan to regulate social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter.

The proposed law seeks to improve transparency, accountability and rights for users by forcing social media companies to make it easier for citizens to issue formal complaints to the sites.

Big Tech companies would have to hire a “resident grievance officer” to ensure they are following the new law.

“Disturbing developments are observed on the social media platforms,” the Indian government said in a statement.

“Persistent spread of fake news has compelled many media platforms to create fact-check mechanisms,” the statement also says. “Misuse of social media for settling corporate rivalries in blatantly unethical manner has become a major concern for businesses.”

The new rules will require social media companies to take down sexually explicit content within 24 hours after they receive a complaint and help law enforcement find the originator of such posts, according to reporting done by The Hill.

The law will force social media to remove content as soon as possible if they receive a legal order.

“The details of rules like these matter and we will carefully study the new rules,” Facebook said in a statement.

The new rules are set to go into effect in three months, according to the Indian government.

