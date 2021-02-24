https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/latino/kathleen-krumhansl/2021/02/24/insulting-telemundo-univision-favor-mrs-el-chapo-over

The arrest of Emma Coronel, paramour of Mexican drug kingpin “El Chapo” on charges related to drug trafficking, appears to have given Telemundo and Univision the perfect excuse to not cover Joe Biden’s reopening of the so-called cages for migrant children.

A review of Telemundo’s midday, evening, and late night newscasts yields a total of 18 MINUTES on Mrs. El Chapo, vs. 34 SECONDS on the reopened detention facilities. At Univision, the ratio was 31 MINUTES for Mrs. El Chapo, vs. 2 minutes and 36 seconds on the reopened facilities.

Telemundo’s sole report on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, lasted a mere 34 seconds and omitted just about everything having any potential news value. It did include – as can be expected – that they were “first opened last summer by the Trump administration.” Gotta get the Bad Orange Man in there somehow:

JOSE DIAZ-BALART: The Biden administration has reopened the doors to a shelter for unaccompanied minors in Carrizo Springs, Texas. Due to the increased amount of children crossing the border the governor –government- has decided to reopen these installations, first opened last summer by the Trump administration, and which were targeted for harsh criticism by Democrats because they lacked the conditions that prevailed at permanent shelters. The facility is able to hold 700 minors between the ages of 13 and 17.

What changed since last summer, when the detention facilities for unaccompanied children “were targeted for harsh criticism by Democrats because they lacked the conditions that prevailed at permanent shelters?”

The viewers of Telemundo and Univision won’t know. Instead, they were treated to every minuscule detail on the life of Emma Coronel (the wife or paramour of El Chapo, currently serving a life sentence in solitary confinement at a supermax prison), including a dutiful portrayal as a loving mother and faithful, adoring wife. Coronel is currently held without bond on charges alleging participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin and marijuana for importation into the United States. She is also alleged to have conspired to assist Guzman with his July 11, 2015 escape from a Mexican prison.

The question has to be asked: who in their right mind thought that the arrest of Mrs. El Chapo, with subsequent celebrity-level coverage, is the most important news story affecting U.S. Hispanics, above and beyond everything else that is going on and especially in the midst of a global pandemic? That both Univision and Telemundo would make such an editorial decision is a grotesque insult to the intelligence of the community they claim to champion.

