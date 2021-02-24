https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/begins-st-joseph-university-professor-suspended-tweeting-reparations-slavery-ended-156-years-ago/

St. Joseph’s University, a Jesuit institution, suspended Math professor Gregory Manco after he tweeted out against reparations for the ancestors of slavery in the United States.

Slavery was ended by Republican Abraham Lincoln 156 years ago in 1856.

So now you’re not allowed to argue against reparations?

This is the new rule on college campuses?

This is an excerpt from our Faculty Handbook https://t.co/ConQfYHJ1R pic.twitter.com/MIB7eT8Cpm — South Jersey Giants (@SouthJerzGiants) February 22, 2021

The College Fix reported:

Gregory Manco, a math professor at St. Joseph’s University, has been suspended by administrators for tweets in which he argued against slavery reparations and racial bias training. A written notice from the school’s human resources department to Manco called the tweets “biased or discriminatory,” and he has since been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. At issue are three tweets from his anonymous account, “South Jersey Giants.” In one, Manco compared slavery reparations to the great-great-grandchild of a murder victim asking the perpetrator’s great-great-grandchild for compensation. “Now get this racist reparation bullshit out of your head for good,” he added in his tweet. In the second, he argued racial bias training “divides us and *worsens* race relations.” In the third, he responded, “Yet here you still are” to a woman who said that black people and Native Americans “have been hurt horribly” in America. For that, campus leaders have removed Manco from the classroom. “We thank our students for bringing to our attention a possible violation of our values. The University launched an investigation into a report of bias. The faculty member will not be in the classroom or in a coaching role while the investigation is conducted,” Director of Public Relations and Media Gail Benner wrote in an email to The College Fix. When The Fix asked Benner what, specifically, was objectionable about Manco’s tweets, she wrote back that “the statement is our full comment on the issue.”

Manco tweeted this out after his suspension.

https://www.thecollegefix.com/university-suspends-professor-for-tweets-criticizing-slavery-reparations-racial-bias-training/

