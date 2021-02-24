https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/02/24/jen-psaki-gets-another-kids-in-cages-question-and-our-intelligence-is-insulted-once-again-n332234
About The Author
Related Posts
HS Principal Who Inspired “Lean on Me” Movie Dies at 82
December 30, 2020
Senate Holds Hearing on Early Medical Responses for COVID-19
December 9, 2020
Realtime Georgia Senate Runoff and Special Election Results
January 5, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy