‘HEY JOE!’ Dan Crenshaw Rips Joe Biden on Energy, Asks if He Prefers ‘Dirty Fuel from Russia’

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.24.20

Rep. Dan Crenshaw called-out Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden on social media Friday; asking if the former Vice President prefers “importing dirty fuel from Russia.”

“Hey Joe, last year US emissions dropped by 2.1% largely because of Republican-led efforts to deregulate natural gas, a cleaner burning fuel.

Last week, Democrats actually demanded a moratorium on building gas pipelines.

I suppose y’all prefer importing dirty fuel from Russia?” asked Crenshaw.

“Our planet cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump,” posted Biden earlier this week.