posted by Hannity Staff – 4.24.20

Rep. Dan Crenshaw called-out Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden on social media Friday; asking if the former Vice President prefers “importing dirty fuel from Russia.”

“Hey Joe, last year US emissions dropped by 2.1% largely because of Republican-led efforts to deregulate natural gas, a cleaner burning fuel.

Last week, Democrats actually demanded a moratorium on building gas pipelines.

I suppose y’all prefer importing dirty fuel from Russia?” asked Crenshaw.

“Our planet cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump,” posted Biden earlier this week.

??????: Biden Says He Broke Foot After ‘Getting Out of Shower and Pulling Dog’s Tail’

posted by Hannity Staff – 12.04.20

Joe Biden revealed to CNN this week how he fractured his foot in recent days; telling Jake Tapper he sustained the injury after “getting out of the shower” and “grabbing” his dog’s tail.

“What happened was I got out of the shower. I got a dog and anybody who’s been around my house knows — dropped, little pup dropped a ball in front of me. And for me to grab the ball,” Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“And I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom. And I grabbed the ball like this and he ran. And I’m joking, running after him and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug. And I tripped on the rug he slid on. That’s what happened. Oh man, not a very exciting story,” he added.

