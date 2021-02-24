https://hannity.com/media-room/joe-told-no-another-federal-judge-blocks-bidens-100-day-freeze-on-deportations/
‘HEY JOE!’ Dan Crenshaw Rips Joe Biden on Energy, Asks if He Prefers ‘Dirty Fuel from Russia’
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.24.20
Rep. Dan Crenshaw called-out Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden on social media Friday; asking if the former Vice President prefers “importing dirty fuel from Russia.”
“Hey Joe, last year US emissions dropped by 2.1% largely because of Republican-led efforts to deregulate natural gas, a cleaner burning fuel.
Last week, Democrats actually demanded a moratorium on building gas pipelines.
I suppose y’all prefer importing dirty fuel from Russia?” asked Crenshaw.
— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 24, 2020
“Our planet cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump,” posted Biden earlier this week.
??????: Biden Says He Broke Foot After ‘Getting Out of Shower and Pulling Dog’s Tail’
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.04.20
Joe Biden revealed to CNN this week how he fractured his foot in recent days; telling Jake Tapper he sustained the injury after “getting out of the shower” and “grabbing” his dog’s tail.
Joe Biden says he broke foot tripping after shower when he pulled dog’s tail https://t.co/cQgua3eXaO pic.twitter.com/afJbpYwTDe
— New York Post (@nypost) December 4, 2020
“What happened was I got out of the shower. I got a dog and anybody who’s been around my house knows — dropped, little pup dropped a ball in front of me. And for me to grab the ball,” Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper.
“And I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom. And I grabbed the ball like this and he ran. And I’m joking, running after him and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug. And I tripped on the rug he slid on. That’s what happened. Oh man, not a very exciting story,” he added.