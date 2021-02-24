https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/540240-johnson-johnsons-single-dose-covid-19-vaccine-effective-safe-fda

Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine is effective at preventing moderate and severe cases of COVID-19, according to an analysis of the trial data published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday.

The company’s single-dose vaccine is 66 percent effective, well within the agency’s standards, and is safe to use.

The information was released ahead of an FDA advisory committee meeting Friday, which will debate whether to grant the vaccine emergency authorization.

