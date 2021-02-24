https://hannity.com/media-room/kennedy-covid-relief-bill-a-left-of-lenin-wish-list-thats-chock-full-of-spending-porn/

Senator John Kennedy ripped his Democratic colleagues on Fox News this week; saying the CoVID-19 relief package is a “neo-socialist wish list” full of “spending porn.”

“This isn’t a coronavirus bill,” Kennedy told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “This is a left of Lenin, neo-socialist wish list: I mean it just is. It is chock full of spending porn.”

“They have money for transit projects and bridges and language preservation, billions for people who are in our country illegally. I am all for spending additional monies to combat the coronavirus. But this bill isn’t it,” Kennedy continued.

‘Chock Full Of Spending Porn’: Sen. Kennedy Blasts ‘Left Of Lenin, Neo-Socialist’ COVID-19 Stimulus Bill https://t.co/gehwG30jWU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 24, 2021

“If I were king for a day — and I’m not, don’t aspire to be — I would call a press conference this afternoon and announce to all of our school boards, ‘I want you to open your schools … ‘ There is nothing more important that we can do for the future of this country,” Kennedy said.

