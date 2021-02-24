https://hannity.com/media-room/kennedy-joe-biden-has-flip-flopped-like-a-banked-catfish-on-opening-americas-public-schools/

FLASHBACK: Johnny Carson Rips Joe Biden for ‘Plagiarism’ 33 YEARS AGO on the ‘Tonight Show’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.18.20

Unearthed footage went viral on social media this week showing legendary comedian Johnny Carson poking fun at Joe Biden’s multiple accusations of plagiarism back in 1987; blasting his speech that was “too familiar” from one delivered by a British politician.

“On the political scene, one of the Democratic candidates, a Senator Joseph Biden – have you seen the problem he’s been having?” Carson asked his audience at the start of the “Tonight Show” one evening.

“And then the press got on him. And then he was charged also with taking part of Bobby Kennedy’s speeches.

Joe Biden’s been around so long, Johnny Carson was hammering him for plagiarism way back in 1987. pic.twitter.com/Q105lQpJzT — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) September 17, 2020

“And Biden says, not to worry. He reassured his staff, he said, ‘We have nothing to fear but fear itself.’”

