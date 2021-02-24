https://www.rightjournalism.com/only-9-of-the-1-9-t-covid-19-bill-will-be-used-for-covid-19-the-bill-contains-a-trillion-dollar-pelosi-and-schumer-spending-wish-list/

Democrats formally unveiled their $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package in the House — and the big-spending measure was swiftly panned by GOPers as a bloated “liberal wish list.”

The 591 page bill unveiled Friday night includes $1,400 direct checks to eligible Americans making less than $75,000 a year, extensions for $400 in federal unemployment benefits and the long sought Democratic priority of a federal minimum wage increase to $15.00.

But what is more important is the fact that only 9% of the $1.9 Trillion Covid-19 bill will be used for Covid-19.

Another thing that was revealed today is the fact that the Covid relief “bill” contains a trillion-dollar Pelosi and Schumer spending wish list.

What we know so far is that the bill contains billions of dollars for other Democratic priorities including $350 billion to state and local government — of which New York can expect to see at least $50 billion — $130 billion in school funding, $19.1 billion to state and local governments as housing aid.

On Monday, the Committee for a Balanced Federal Budget’s latest report reported that the COVID-19 bill by the Democrats includes at least $312 billion in measures that have little or nothing to do with the virus.

“The Committee’s analysis notes that the bill “is much broader than the needs of the economy, that much of its expenditure is poorly targeted, that it contains a range of steps unrelated to the COVID pandemic and economic crisis, and that by the end of August it would suddenly cut off assistance to unemployed workers.

The statement also read that “at least $312 billion of policies that have little to do with the present crisis” was included in the Democratic legislation.

“Among the unrelated provisions are a pension bailout; expansions of the Child Tax Credit (CTC), the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), and the Child Care Tax Credit; an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour; and expansions of the Affordable Care Act (ACA),” the non-profit and non-partisan Committee stated.

Since these measures are unrelated to the current pandemic, the organization has agreed that they “should be subject to [PAYGO] standard pay-as-you-go rules, meaning that each policy should either be fully offset by new revenue or spending cuts to cover its costs.”

House Democrats established a rule that removed PAYGO limits on spending on COVID-19 and climate-related spending as well.

Again, what does all of this have anything to do with helping the coronavirus pandemic impact Americans? It’s all Democrats with government goodies loading up a COVID-19 relief bill.

The Democrats’ bill, according to the Committee, “would spend too much and would poorly target most of its expenditure relative to actual needs.”

The fake news media of course praise Biden’s administration and the Democrats as saviors.

