https://hannity.com/media-room/kids-in-containers-press-sec-says-only-a-couple-of-options-for-unaccompanied-minors-at-the-border/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the Biden administration’s decision to re-open facilities for children crossing the US border without their parents Wednesday; saying the policies are vastly different than the Trump administration’s programs.

“You said it’s not ‘Kids in Cages.’ We’ve seen some photos now of containers. Is it ‘Kids in Containers’ instead of ‘Kids in Cages’?” asked reporter Peter Doocy.

“We have a number of unaccompanied children who are coming into the country without their families. What we’re not doing is ripping them from the arms of their parents at the border. We’re not doing that,” said Psaki.

“We can send them back, we can transfer them, or we can put them with families and sponsors without any vetting. We’ve chosen the middle option,” she added.

.@PDoocy: “Is it kids in containers instead of kids in cages?”@PressSec: “What we are not doing, what the last administration did, was separate those kids, rip them from the arms of their parents at the border. We are not doing that.” pic.twitter.com/LkJdkRE2xh — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 24, 2021

Watch Psaki’s comments above.

PRESS SEC CLAMS UP: Psaki Asked If Biden Still Considers Cuomo ‘Gold Standard’ in CoVID Response posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki deflected questions surrounding New York Governor Andrew Cuomo over the weekend when asked if President Biden still considers the top Democrat the “gold standard” of leadership during the pandemic. “Andrew Cuomo under fire for allegedly not being transparent and misleading on the number of nursing home deaths in New York. Last spring, President Biden called Andrew Cuomo the ‘Gold Standard’ for leadership during the pandemic… Does President Biden still consider him the ‘Gold Standard?’” asked a reporter with ABC News. “We work with Governor Cuomo just like we work with Governors across the country. He’s played an important role in ensuring that we’re getting assistance out to people in his state. We’ll continue to do that. There will be an investigation, we’ll leave that to others,” said Psaki. Watch the Press Secretary’s comments above. ANOTHER DODGE: Press Sec Says Both Parties Can Work on ‘Infrastructure’ When Pressed on Keystone Debacle posted by Hannity Staff – 2.08.21 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki continued to deflect growing criticism surrounding President Biden’s decision to derail the Keystone XL pipeline; saying “infrastructure is something” both parties can work on together. “There are now people out of jobs once the Keystone XL pipeline stopped construction…when do they get their green job?” asked one reporter. “The president… believe[s] that investment in infrastructure… is something that we can certainly work on doing together,” deflected Psaki. Watch the Press Secretary’s comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

