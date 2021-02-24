https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/540385-la-sheriff-no-charges-in-tiger-woods-accident

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday that no charges would be filed in relation to the one-car crash that hospitalized golf legend Tiger Woods early Tuesday morning.

“We don’t contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash. This remains an accident, an accident is not a crime,” Villanueva said on a live stream. “They do happen, unfortunately.”

He specifically dismissed the possibility of a reckless driving charge against Woods, saying the incident was “purely an accident.”

“A reckless driving charge has a lot of elements to it, this is purely an accident. There’ll be a cause of it and there’ll be a vehicle code attached to the cause,” the sheriff said. “But that’s an infraction and reckless driving is actually more than an infraction. That’s a misdemeanor crime that has a lot of element attached to it, and there’s nothing like that.”

“We don’t contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash. This remains an accident. Accident is not a crime.” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his agency does not contemplate any charges in the crash that injured Tiger Woods https://t.co/ijm9cHemLG pic.twitter.com/yUEX6cqzfR — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) February 24, 2021

Woods crashed his SUV early Tuesday morning, striking a sign and crossing over a raised medium before flipping into a ditch. He was extracted through the windshield of the car, and was rushed to the UCLA-Harbor Medical Center where he received surgery for multiple leg injuries.

Villanueva reiterated on Wednesday that there was no evidence that Woods was impaired at the time of the accident.

“He was not drunk…we can throw that one out. Speculation, irresponsible, no. There was no evidence that there was any impairment,” the sheriff said. “This is an accident, we’re treating it as an accident.”

A statement posted to Wood’s Twitter account Wednesday morning indicated that he is awake, responsive and recovering from his hospital room.

