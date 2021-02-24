https://www.oann.com/less-than-1-of-covid-package-is-going-to-vaccines-says-sen-marshall/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=less-than-1-of-covid-package-is-going-to-vaccines-says-sen-marshall

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:42 AM PT – Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), a practicing physician, is speaking out against the $1.9 trillion COVID aid package. He pointed out that barely 1 percent of the money in the bill will go towards vaccines.

One America’s John Hines caught up with the Kansas lawmaker and has more.

MORE NEWS: China seeking to redefine human rights in pursuit of socialist goals

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

