Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, a famed legal scholar who’s been involved in the cases of everybody from O.J. Simpson to former President Donald Trump, believes Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit has zero chance in hell of succeeding.

Speaking on Newsmax TV late Tuesday, Dershowitz specifically responded to reports that Dominion had filed a lawsuit against MyPillow and its founder, Mike Lindell.

“Whether Lindell was right or wrong, he had the right to express his views, and this is part of the public debate, and I don’t think, unless they can demonstrate that, with malice, he deliberately, willfully, knowingly defamed them,” he said.

Dershowitz added, “I don’t think they’re going to get any pillows out of this.”

He made the observation at the tail end of a discussion about congressional Democrats’ Orwellian efforts to force cable companies to ban conservative TV channels.

Filed Monday, the suit by Dominion Voting Systems accuses Lindell of defaming the company via his continued allegations that it had helped rig the 2020 presidential election in favor of President Joe Biden.

“In its complaint, the company cites a number of statements made by Mr. Lindell, including in media appearances, social-media posts, and a two-hour film claiming to prove widespread election fraud. Mr. Lindell said he helped produce the film, which he released online in early February,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

“The complaint alleges that Mr. Lindell made false claims about the integrity of Dominion’s voting machines and that he knew no credible evidence supported his claims that the company had stolen the election from Mr. Trump—what Dominion has called the ‘Big Lie,’” the report continued.

Lindell for his part was neither intimidated nor upset by the suit. Instead he was “very, very happy” about it, he reportedly said in his own words.

“I have all the evidence on them. Now this will get disclosed faster, all the machine fraud and the attack on our country,” he added.

2 22 21 Dominion v My Pillo… by Law&Crime

The attempt to punish Lindell for speaking freely comes as Democrats are seeking to effectively punish Fox News, OANN and Newsmax for the same thought crime.

“Right now members of Congress — actual sitting members of Congress — are sending out official letters to cable companies telling them to kick us off their cable systems,” Newsmax host Greg Kelly noted during the beginning of his discussion with Dershowitz.

“Isn’t that ridiculous? Isn’t that a little bit scary? Doesn’t that sound like McCarthyism? Just a little bit? I don’t know if I would have made the connection to McCarthyism had I not read professor Alan Dershowitz’s new Newsmax article where he makes the case that what we’re facing is something akin to McCarthyism.”

In a Newsmax column published earlier that evening, Dershowitz noted that these attacks “on free speech” are being “directed only against one side of the political spectrum,” which is telling, given as the Democrats’ media allies have spent four years and counting spreading the most deranged Russian collusion conspiracy theories.

😂😂😅 Permit me to observe once again that those who spread deranged conspiracy theories most persistently, shamelessly and destructively are not Q Anon or 4Chan teenagers but members of the corporate press which wants everyone else silenced: https://t.co/QPgdLr333z — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 21, 2021

In fact, Neera Tanden, the Democrat nominated by Biden to lead the Office of Management and Budget, was herself a Russian collusion conspiracy theorist:

Dems are simultaneously demanding that all Republicans who ever endorsed or even got close to 2020 electoral fraud theories be blacklisted from TV. At the same time, they’re demanding a Dem who endorsed a batshit conspiracy theory about the 2016 election be confirmed to OMB. pic.twitter.com/BJkhZPQupc — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 22, 2021

“When I was growing up, there was McCarthyism, and there was something called Red Channels where McCarthy and his henchmen would write letters on senatorial or congressional stationery telling TV networks you better take so-and-so off the air,” Dershowitz said to Kelly.

“And when I read this letter from these [Democrats] … it really reminded me of when I was growing up with McCarthyism.”

Democrats’ beef with conservative TV channels centers on their willingness in November, December and early January to discuss what were at the time legitimate concerns about 2020 election fraud and malfeasance.

“Cox currently carries Fox News and Newsmax. As a company that serves millions Americans, Cox plays a major role in the spread of dangerous misinformation that enabled the insurrection of January 6th and hinders our public health response to the current pandemic,” one of the letters reads.

Democrats are basically targeting conservative news networks for discussing the same topics as Lindell, the only difference being that the networks stopped discussing these topics after the Jan. 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol, whereas Lindell didn’t.

They’re also targeting conservative news networks for offering genuinely fair and balanced coverage of the coronavirus pandemic versus the one-sided, fear-mongering propaganda routinely pushed by the likes of CNN.

Speaking of CNN, Dershowitz seemed annoyed by Democrats being unwilling to call out the left-wing network’s own “misinformation.”

CNN says we must stamp out all those people providing disinformation on Twitter. Maybe they could start on their own staff? https://t.co/NojeBHo9z9 — Scott Drum (@scottdrum) January 19, 2021

“The worst offender is CNN. They doctor tapes, they edit sound bites, they deliberately leave out things,” he said, not that he supports banning the left-wing network.

“Americans should have the right to pick and choose what channels we want to watch, and it shouldn’t be up to the cable providers,” he said, “and it certainly shouldn’t be up to members of Congress.”

