https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/02/24/live-at-330pm-eastern-five-oclock-somewhere-with-kruiser-preston-vodkapundit-n1428018

Hello, PJ Media VIP Gold members… and an even bigger hello to those of you just thinking of becoming a supporter.

It’s your friendly neighborhood VodkaPundit, preparing for another full two hours of “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” chat with my PJ amigos, Stephen Kruiser and Bryan Preston.

So grab yourself a lovely adult beverage and relax with some good humor, pointed observations, and answers to literally anything you might think to ask us.

It’s no exaggeration that this little show is the highlight of all three of our work week, and we hope to see you there.

If you aren’t yet a member, please consider becoming one and (subscribe here).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

