https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/24/liz-cheney-must-explain-why-she-thinks-the-gop-is-a-white-supremacist-party/

Rep. Liz Cheney seems to think the Republican Party is the party of white supremacy. She is so convinced of this that she feels the GOP needs to make clear this is not the case. CNN and other progressive outlets could barely contain their joy. Here is how the propaganda wing of the Democratic Party down in Atlanta covered Cheney’s remarks: “In a speech on Tuesday in Washington, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said something remarkable.”

“It’s very important, especially for us as Republicans, to make clear that we aren’t the party of white supremacy,” she said at an event at the Reagan Institute. Of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Cheney added: “You certainly saw antisemitism. You saw the symbols of Holocaust denial. … You saw a Confederate flag being carried through the rotunda. We, as Republicans in particular, have a duty and an obligation to stand against that, to stand against insurrection.”

It is important to understand that the mere fact that Cheney is spewing this nonsense is an obvious invitation to the left to conclude that the GOP is racist. Just the fact that she is raising the question, they say, is evidence that something deeply wrong is afoot. But in fact, Cheney’s claims are utterly baseless, and quite frankly, if she really believes the GOP is a racist party, the moral thing to do is to quit the party immediately.

But she’s not doing that because, of course, she does not really believe what she is saying. Were there racists who rioted at the Capitol in January? Yes. Was the riot immediately, roundly, and completely denounced by nearly every Republican in America within minutes? Also yes. Nobody is defending the racists at the Capitol riots. None are even so much as giving excuses as the left regularly does for antisemites like Louis Farrakhan.

If Cheney really believes that huge swaths of Republicans are white supremacists, she should provide evidence today. Right now in fact. Does she think the record number of Hispanic voters who pulled the lever for Trump are so stupid as to vote for white supremacy? It would seem so. How remarkably condescending.

Cheney’s words are the very definition of useful idiocy. She knows very well exactly how her comments will be used. She knows they will be used to smear her colleagues and any American who dares to speak out against the excesses of the left. She doesn’t care because she foolishly thinks it will help her politically. It won’t.

CNN and other left-wing outlets are happy to use her, they are happy to chew ponderously on the grave accusations she makes against Republican voters, and they will be happy to spit her out when they are done with her. I’ve got to be honest, I won’t have much sympathy. She is defaming tens of millions of Republican voters in America for her own cynical purposes. This is not the leadership Republican voters need.

If Cheney has evidence that Republicans or Trump supporters are white supremacists, she needs to share it. She claims to think so given that she is demanding some kind of assurance that it is not the case. It is a baseless charge, however, rooted in nothing but her own cynical political ambitions. But she is the one who brought it up.

So let’s have it, Liz. Let’s have your lecture on our racism. Lead us with your light out the darkness of our white supremacy. I want to see what you’ve got. So put up or shut up. And if, in fact, you have nothing, I want an apology. You called me a white supremacist. You called tens of millions of Trump voters white supremacists. Your lies about us will not go unchallenged, and neither will your political ambitions.

