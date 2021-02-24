https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/540282-man-released-from-prison-early-facing-three-first-degree-murder-charges

A man who was released from prison early is now facing three first-degree murder charges.

Lawrence Paul Anderson is accused of three killings, including the killing of his neighbor Andrea Blankenship and cutting her heart out, according to the Associated Press.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says that Anderson brought the heart to his aunt and uncle’s house, cooked it with potatoes, and tried to serve it before killing his uncle, Leon Pye, 67, wounding the aunt and killing the pair’s four-year-old granddaughter, AP reported.

In addition to the murder charges, Anderson is also facing one count of assault and one count of maiming, according to the news service.

Anderson was denied bail on Tuesday during his initial court appearance, according to The Oklahoman. The newspaper reported that Anderson sobbed during the hearing.

Anderson’s attorney Al Hoch also said he would ask to have Anderson evaluated to see if he is mentally competent to be prosecuted, The Oklahoman reported.

Anderson was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017 for probation violations on a drug case and for new crimes, according to the newspaper. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) commuted the sentence to nine years last year per the recommendation of the Oklahoma Pardon Parole Board.

Anderson was released from prison after serving three years, the newspaper reported earlier this month.

Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks blasted the commutation during a news conference on Tuesday, according to a local NBC affiliate.

“I really think an offender such as this should not have ever been able to even apply for commutation,” Hicks said, according to the news outlet.

