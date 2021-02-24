https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/manhattan-prosecutor-has-obtained-former-president-trumps-tax?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office obtained former President Trump’s tax returns and other financial records on Monday after the Supreme Court declined to block the materials from being turned over.

The office enforced a subpoena on Trump’s accounting firm shortly after the high court’s ruling Monday and currently has the documents, office spokesperson Danny Frost said, according to the Associated Press.

The materials are shielded by grand jury secrecy rules and are not expected to be revealed publicly, according to the outlet.

