The headline pretty much says it all, but you might have forgotten that during his State of the Union address in 2016, President Barack Obama put his vice president “in charge of mission control,” with that mission being finding a cure for cancer. Joe Biden apparently took that mission very seriously, because last March, he promised that if he were elected president, he would find cures for cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s during his administration.

Biden’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s has taken a back seat to dealing with COVID-19, but NBC anchor Maria Shriver writes in TIME that no president has entered the White House with as clear a focus on Alzheimer’s disease as Biden.

We’re putting this out there in hopes it’s just Biden’s childhood stutter acting up:

In all seriousness, good for Biden if he follows through on his promise to cure cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s by 2024.

