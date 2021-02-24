https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/24/maria-shriver-says-no-president-has-assumed-office-with-as-clear-a-focus-on-alzheimers-disease-as-joe-biden/

The headline pretty much says it all, but you might have forgotten that during his State of the Union address in 2016, President Barack Obama put his vice president “in charge of mission control,” with that mission being finding a cure for cancer. Joe Biden apparently took that mission very seriously, because last March, he promised that if he were elected president, he would find cures for cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s during his administration.

Biden’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s has taken a back seat to dealing with COVID-19, but NBC anchor Maria Shriver writes in TIME that no president has entered the White House with as clear a focus on Alzheimer’s disease as Biden.

“No president has entered the White House with as clear a focus on Alzheimer’s disease as Joe Biden. The commitment and attention on Alzheimer’s at the highest levels of our elected leadership is long overdue,” write @mariashriver and George Vradenburg https://t.co/xCgN6vZz7n — TIME (@TIME) February 24, 2021

This is pure art https://t.co/W4iIJOGD2e — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) February 24, 2021

Let’s just put a lid on today. — matthew (@selk_matthew) February 24, 2021

We’re being punked. This can’t be real. — Joules (@jewleewelp) February 24, 2021

Thought this was the Bee for a moment. — Constant Velocity (@GMW_357) February 24, 2021

Boy these comments are about to be off the chain pic.twitter.com/peP0LI5QPY — It’s D Raj NOLA (Not Dwog NOLA) (@DRogNOLA) February 24, 2021

I can see why Joe would want to look into this — Will Kriski (@willkriski) February 24, 2021

Clear & focused eh? — Dignified & Old (@gethappy12374) February 24, 2021

Too easy. Not going there. — TheNotBarkingDog (@NotBarking) February 24, 2021

The laziest person on earth could write a joke with this. — Marz (@TICKERTICKLER1) February 24, 2021

This shit just can’t be real. — Alene (@alene24442) February 24, 2021

First the article about a cabal “protecting “ the election, now an article about Biden leading the charge against Alzheimer’s. Time is either the biggest troll or the tip on the spear in the 1984 agenda. — Joseph Johnson (@Joseph2poms) February 24, 2021

First, Time pushes out the “election fortification” article and now they push out one on Alzheimers and Biden. In poker, we call these “tells”. — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) February 24, 2021

they know you know, the humiliation is the pointhttps://t.co/WyXXrN7uhU — LJ Sneed (@lj_sneed) February 24, 2021

This headline has me feeling so fortified. — 🇺🇸 Mrs. MIGHTY MOUSE of the Souse 🇺🇸 (@cherylnwarner) February 24, 2021

Next month’s issue: “Why we need a president Kamala now more than ever.” — Kalpurrnia (@kalpurrnia) February 24, 2021

We’re putting this out there in hopes it’s just Biden’s childhood stutter acting up:

So he’s got the launch codes… pic.twitter.com/qVWM35yFFU — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) February 23, 2021

In all seriousness, good for Biden if he follows through on his promise to cure cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s by 2024.

