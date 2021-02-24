http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2kKRlbiBDYk/

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s forthcoming book, , secured the top spot on the Amazon “Movers & Shakers” list on Tuesday, with Hillary Clinton’s upcoming novel in second place.

Amazon describes its Movers and Shakers list as “Our biggest gainers in sales rank over the past 24 hours.” It is updated hourly.

Breaking the News currently holds third place on Amazon’s sales rank, while Clinton’s book is in 168th place. Clinton’s fictional novel’s plot overview identifies the story’s protagonist as a female secretary of state saving America from the administration of her political rival.

Marlow previewed some of the revelations in his book on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily, including a new left-wing and partisan Democrat figurehead akin to George Soros, American news media companies’ ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and unavoidable conflicts of interest across the news media industry stemming from multinational conglomerate parent companies and advertising.

News media corruption goes far beyond simple political or partisan biases, explained Marlow. Writing the book was “the most important thing I’ve ever done,” he said.

Marlow said, “What I’ve been able to uncover through these interviews, through these documents, [and] through a year of investigative research [are] some chilling things about the way we’ve structured our media environment. I was routinely shocked throughout the process. Things are way worse than we even talked about on [Breitbart News Daily] in terms of our media’s corruption, the depth of it, and how much money is getting bagged by these corporations instead of giving you the news that you should get.”

