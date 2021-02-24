https://www.theepochtimes.com/mccarthy-and-cheney-clash-over-whether-trump-should-speak-at-cpac_3709614.html

Two of the top Republicans in the House of Representatives disagreed on whether President Donald Trump should speak at the largest annual conservative conference later this week.

In a tense moment at the tail end of a press conference, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) gave opposite answers when prompted by a reporter whether Trump should speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

“Yes he should,” McCarthy said.

“That’s up to CPAC,” Cheney, who was one of the ten Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, said. “I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country.”

McCarthy, after an awkward silence, said, “On that high note, thank you very much.”

Cheney’s public defiance of McCarthy is notable because he rallied House Republicans against voting to sack her as the conference chair, the third-highest Republican post in the House. McCarthy did not respond to a request for comment.

The Epoch Times sent a request for comment to Jason Miller, the spokesman for Trump.

The small minority of Republicans who broke with Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol breach are facing political backlash in their home states.

The Wyoming GOP censured Cheney for her vote. Republican firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) traveled to Wyoming to rally against Cheney. Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, called into the rally to add his support. Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski singled Cheney out as the first target for his political action committee.

“She’s going to make a great contributor for MSNBC,” Taylor Budowich, a conservative strategist and former adviser to Trump’s 2020 campaign, told The Epoch Times.

In announcing her intention to vote to impeach Trump, Cheney released a scathing statement blaming the president for the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6. The Senate ultimately voted to acquit Trump of the accusation that he incited an “insurrection.”

But the acquittal didn’t close the rift among Republicans about Trump. Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), despite voting to acquit the president, laid some of the blame for the Capitol breach on Trump. McConnell doubled down on his floor statement with an editorial in The Wall Street Journal, arguing that Trump “bears moral responsibility” for the attack.

Trump responded days later with a fiery statement lambasting McConnell and suggesting that he will only back candidates who are fully behind the Make America Great Again agenda.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Rick Scott (R-Fla.) released a memo on Feb. 23 urging Republicans to promptly drop the internal squabble and focus on defeating the Democrats in upcoming elections.

“But now is not the time for division and here’s why: For the first time in any of our lives, socialism has become the unabashed, governing policy of the Democrat Party,” Scott wrote. “The Democrats are fast abandoning any pretense of allegiance to the first and second amendments to our Constitution, they’ll give up on the rest of it in due time.”

Trump is scheduled to speak at CPAC on Feb. 28, marking his first public speech after leaving the White House on Jan. 20.

